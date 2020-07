Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WOW! Huge home right across the street from Freedom Park!! Rocking chair front porch, hardwoods throughout home! Huge living room w/piano (stays) and fireplace. Formal dining room, Huge kitchen w/granite, island, 5 burner cook top, stained cabs, built in stainless appliances! 4 fireplaces! Large master bedrm w/sitting area and fireplace. All bedrooms are large. Large level backyard! Walk to the Highlands and Little 5 Points! Not your typical rental!