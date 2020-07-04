All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 15 2019 at 11:39 PM

1229 MONROE Drive NE

1229 Monroe Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1229 Monroe Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spectacular Morningside location just one block from Piedmont Park and The Beltline! Freshly refinished hardwood floors & fresh paint throughout. 1 BR ground floor unit in a 4 unit bldg with large living room & separate sunroom/office. Interesting period details include black and white tiled bath, glass French doors, butlers pantry and decorative fireplace. 2 extra large walk-in closets. Use of 1 off street parking space, water/sewer & shared laundry in basement. Front and rear private entry. NO PETS. 12 month minimum lease. $45 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 MONROE Drive NE have any available units?
1229 MONROE Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 MONROE Drive NE have?
Some of 1229 MONROE Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 MONROE Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1229 MONROE Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 MONROE Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1229 MONROE Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1229 MONROE Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1229 MONROE Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1229 MONROE Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1229 MONROE Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 MONROE Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1229 MONROE Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1229 MONROE Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1229 MONROE Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 MONROE Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1229 MONROE Drive NE has units with dishwashers.

