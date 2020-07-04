1229 MONROE Drive NE

Amenities

Spectacular Morningside location just one block from Piedmont Park and The Beltline! Freshly refinished hardwood floors & fresh paint throughout. 1 BR ground floor unit in a 4 unit bldg with large living room & separate sunroom/office. Interesting period details include black and white tiled bath, glass French doors, butlers pantry and decorative fireplace. 2 extra large walk-in closets. Use of 1 off street parking space, water/sewer & shared laundry in basement. Front and rear private entry. NO PETS. 12 month minimum lease. $45 application fee.