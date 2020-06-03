All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

1220 Mecaslin St NW

1220 Mecaslin Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Mecaslin Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
yoga
Steelworks Condos - Property Id: 19994

Welcome to Atlanta's newest apartment community, STEELWORKS. Our brand new 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment units in Midtown were designed with you in mind - perfect for entertaining with friends or enjoying a quiet night in. STEELWORK'S resort-style pool, fountain courtyard with fire pits and outdoor grilling area are just a few of the amenities you can look forward to.

APARTMENT FEATURES
1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Floor Plans with Three Unique Designer Finish Palettes
Your Choice of White Tiger Granite or Quartz Countertops

COMMUNITY AMENITIES
Pool Lounge with Aqua Deck, Fire Pit and Gas Grills
Pet-Friendly Amenities
Wireless Internet Throughout Common Areas
Fountain Courtyard with Fire Pits
Outdoor Living Room & Recreation Area
Gated Parking Garage
Bocce Courtyard
Fitness Club with Cardio, Crossfit and Yoga
Clubhouse with Kitchen, Fireplace, Billiard and
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/19994p
Property Id 19994

(RLNE5013282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Mecaslin St NW have any available units?
1220 Mecaslin St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 Mecaslin St NW have?
Some of 1220 Mecaslin St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Mecaslin St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Mecaslin St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Mecaslin St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 Mecaslin St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1220 Mecaslin St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Mecaslin St NW offers parking.
Does 1220 Mecaslin St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 Mecaslin St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Mecaslin St NW have a pool?
Yes, 1220 Mecaslin St NW has a pool.
Does 1220 Mecaslin St NW have accessible units?
No, 1220 Mecaslin St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Mecaslin St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 Mecaslin St NW has units with dishwashers.
