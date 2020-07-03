All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1219 Gardenia St NW

1219 Gardenia Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1219 Gardenia Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Hunter Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
* TENANT OCCUPIED. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT*

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

*Pet policy: Sorry no pets...
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Gardenia St NW have any available units?
1219 Gardenia St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1219 Gardenia St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Gardenia St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Gardenia St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1219 Gardenia St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1219 Gardenia St NW offer parking?
No, 1219 Gardenia St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1219 Gardenia St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 Gardenia St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Gardenia St NW have a pool?
No, 1219 Gardenia St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Gardenia St NW have accessible units?
No, 1219 Gardenia St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Gardenia St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 Gardenia St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 Gardenia St NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1219 Gardenia St NW has units with air conditioning.

