All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1206 Dekalb Avenue North East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1206 Dekalb Avenue North East

1206 Dekalb Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1206 Dekalb Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30307
Candler Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning Remodel in sought after Candler Park! Historic 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex full of Modern charm and Pizazz! No car needed. Walk to Beltline, L5P, Candler Park, shops/restaurants, MARTA & more. School zones include Mary Lin and Grady. Hardwood floors and modern fixtures throughout. Open Chefs Kitchen w/ Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, under cabinet lightening, tile backsplash and breakfast bar. Open Living/Dining area w/ wall of windows for great natural lightning. 1/2 bath in hall w/ claw foot vanity and decorative tile flooring. 2 spacious bedrooms both w/ access to a rear patio area, custom closet space and luxurious Full bath. Both bathrooms feature granite vanity tops, tile flooring and large walk-in showers. Washer/Dryer included. Parking pad for 2 cars, street parking also avail. Dont miss this Beauty in the best part of Town! Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East have any available units?
1206 Dekalb Avenue North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East have?
Some of 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Dekalb Avenue North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East offers parking.
Does 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East have a pool?
No, 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East have accessible units?
No, 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 Dekalb Avenue North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus