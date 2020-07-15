All apartments in Atlanta
1202 Pine Heights Drive NE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

1202 Pine Heights Drive NE

1202 Pine Heights Drive Northeast · (678) 695-8298
Location

1202 Pine Heights Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1249 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
No showings before Jun 30th - Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity in Buckhead. Minutes away from Lenox,with easy access to 85 and Peachtree. This cozy apartment has been recently renovated with amazing upgrades including freshly painted walls, new carpet and fixtures. This condo boasts an updated kitchen that looks out to the open living room and outdoor deck. It also includes a wet bar with a wine cooler that is great to host any get together. Neighborhood amenities include, pool, fitness center, tennis. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping on Lenox Road. The pictures say it all, schedule a showing before it's too late! PS: No showings before Jun 30th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Pine Heights Drive NE have any available units?
1202 Pine Heights Drive NE has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 Pine Heights Drive NE have?
Some of 1202 Pine Heights Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Pine Heights Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Pine Heights Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Pine Heights Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1202 Pine Heights Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1202 Pine Heights Drive NE offer parking?
No, 1202 Pine Heights Drive NE does not offer parking.
Does 1202 Pine Heights Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1202 Pine Heights Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Pine Heights Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 1202 Pine Heights Drive NE has a pool.
Does 1202 Pine Heights Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1202 Pine Heights Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Pine Heights Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Pine Heights Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
