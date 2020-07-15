1202 Pine Heights Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

No showings before Jun 30th - Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity in Buckhead. Minutes away from Lenox,with easy access to 85 and Peachtree. This cozy apartment has been recently renovated with amazing upgrades including freshly painted walls, new carpet and fixtures. This condo boasts an updated kitchen that looks out to the open living room and outdoor deck. It also includes a wet bar with a wine cooler that is great to host any get together. Neighborhood amenities include, pool, fitness center, tennis. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping on Lenox Road. The pictures say it all, schedule a showing before it's too late! PS: No showings before Jun 30th.