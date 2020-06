Amenities

Prime location in the city! Close to the Beltline, Piedmont Hospital, entertainment and interstate. Newly updated unit with hardwood floors, white cabinets and granite countertops. Amazing walk out patio great for entertaining. Spacious bedrooms upstairs with ample closet space. Washer/dryer in unit. Available furnished for $1900/month. If tenant chooses furnished option, they will own all furniture outright at the end of the leasing period.