1199 Hardee St

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Charming Bungalow in Edgewood! Adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath with Fireplace in Living Room, Separate Dining Area, Large Updated Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Hardwood Flooring Throughout. Partial Basement for Storage and Utility Hookups. Spacious Corner Lot with Private Fenced Backyard and Comfortable Back Deck. Off-Street Parking. Located Around the Corner from the Edgewood Retail District and Walking Distance to the Wylie Street Beltlnie Entrance and to the Inman Park/Reynoldtown MARTA Station