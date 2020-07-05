All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1199 Hardee St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1199 Hardee St
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:22 PM

1199 Hardee St

1199 Hardee Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Edgewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1199 Hardee Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Bungalow in Edgewood! Adorable 3 Bedroom 1 Bath with Fireplace in Living Room, Separate Dining Area, Large Updated Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Hardwood Flooring Throughout. Partial Basement for Storage and Utility Hookups. Spacious Corner Lot with Private Fenced Backyard and Comfortable Back Deck. Off-Street Parking. Located Around the Corner from the Edgewood Retail District and Walking Distance to the Wylie Street Beltlnie Entrance and to the Inman Park/Reynoldtown MARTA Station

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1199 Hardee St have any available units?
1199 Hardee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1199 Hardee St have?
Some of 1199 Hardee St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1199 Hardee St currently offering any rent specials?
1199 Hardee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1199 Hardee St pet-friendly?
No, 1199 Hardee St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1199 Hardee St offer parking?
Yes, 1199 Hardee St offers parking.
Does 1199 Hardee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1199 Hardee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1199 Hardee St have a pool?
No, 1199 Hardee St does not have a pool.
Does 1199 Hardee St have accessible units?
No, 1199 Hardee St does not have accessible units.
Does 1199 Hardee St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1199 Hardee St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Ayla
44 Krog St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
North and Line
385 North Angier Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus