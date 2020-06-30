All apartments in Atlanta
1195 SE Milton Ter
1195 SE Milton Ter

1195 Milton Ter SE · No Longer Available
Location

1195 Milton Ter SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
Chosewood Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
E-Z terms on the rental. No Evictions and no pet allowed. This Gated Community features Exquisite views of the city,14 foot ceilings, Hardwood Floors, and a spacious kitchen. The kitchen features Granite Counters, lots of storage and beautiful Stainless Appliances. Lot windows deliver natural light through the entire condo. The complex features a large swimming pool, and gym facilities, in addition to providing convenient access to the Beltline and the highway. Call to schedule a Viewing appointment with owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1195 SE Milton Ter have any available units?
1195 SE Milton Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1195 SE Milton Ter have?
Some of 1195 SE Milton Ter's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1195 SE Milton Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1195 SE Milton Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1195 SE Milton Ter pet-friendly?
No, 1195 SE Milton Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1195 SE Milton Ter offer parking?
No, 1195 SE Milton Ter does not offer parking.
Does 1195 SE Milton Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1195 SE Milton Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1195 SE Milton Ter have a pool?
Yes, 1195 SE Milton Ter has a pool.
Does 1195 SE Milton Ter have accessible units?
No, 1195 SE Milton Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1195 SE Milton Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1195 SE Milton Ter has units with dishwashers.

