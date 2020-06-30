1195 SE Milton Ter

Amenities

E-Z terms on the rental. No Evictions and no pet allowed. This Gated Community features Exquisite views of the city,14 foot ceilings, Hardwood Floors, and a spacious kitchen. The kitchen features Granite Counters, lots of storage and beautiful Stainless Appliances. Lot windows deliver natural light through the entire condo. The complex features a large swimming pool, and gym facilities, in addition to providing convenient access to the Beltline and the highway. Call to schedule a Viewing appointment with owner.