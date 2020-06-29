119 Ashland Drive NE

Amenities

Light-filled condo in the heart of Inman Park centrally located and walkable to Krog Market, BeltLine, Ponce City Market, Piedmont Park, Inman Park Village, MARTA, and L5P. Duplex surrounded by single family homes. Quiet/convenient. Available now. One assigned parking space adjacent to residence. Bedroom has hardwood floors, large walk-in closet, tile throughout living space & freshly painted. Tenant pays electric and cable/internet access. Tenant reimburses Landlord flat fee for gas and water - $125.00. Washer and dryer available on-site. Storage also available.