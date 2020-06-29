All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:05 AM

119 Ashland Drive NE

119 Ashland Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

119 Ashland Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Inman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Light-filled condo in the heart of Inman Park centrally located and walkable to Krog Market, BeltLine, Ponce City Market, Piedmont Park, Inman Park Village, MARTA, and L5P. Duplex surrounded by single family homes. Quiet/convenient. Available now. One assigned parking space adjacent to residence. Bedroom has hardwood floors, large walk-in closet, tile throughout living space & freshly painted. Tenant pays electric and cable/internet access. Tenant reimburses Landlord flat fee for gas and water - $125.00. Washer and dryer available on-site. Storage also available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Ashland Drive NE have any available units?
119 Ashland Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Ashland Drive NE have?
Some of 119 Ashland Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Ashland Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
119 Ashland Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Ashland Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 119 Ashland Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 119 Ashland Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 119 Ashland Drive NE offers parking.
Does 119 Ashland Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Ashland Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Ashland Drive NE have a pool?
No, 119 Ashland Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 119 Ashland Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 119 Ashland Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Ashland Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Ashland Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
