Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM

1163 Amsterdam Avenue NE

1163 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1163 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming cottage on large lot. Living room with fireplace and built-in cabinets. Dining room with wall sconces and french doors to screen porch. Separate small den (possible 3rd bedroom or office). Updated large kitchen with maple cabinets, formica tops, built-in pantry, gas cooking, french door to patio, and access to 1 car garage. Hardwood floors, detailed trim, neutral colors, permanent stairs to attic storage, washer/dryer included. Well landscaped yard, good privacy fence around back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1163 Amsterdam Avenue NE have any available units?
1163 Amsterdam Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1163 Amsterdam Avenue NE have?
Some of 1163 Amsterdam Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1163 Amsterdam Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1163 Amsterdam Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1163 Amsterdam Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1163 Amsterdam Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1163 Amsterdam Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1163 Amsterdam Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 1163 Amsterdam Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1163 Amsterdam Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1163 Amsterdam Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1163 Amsterdam Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1163 Amsterdam Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1163 Amsterdam Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1163 Amsterdam Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1163 Amsterdam Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
