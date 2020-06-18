1141 North Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking

THE ONLY CONTACT PERSON FOR THIS UNIT IS NAKIRA AT 404-640-8302 OR 404-607-7070!



We have Studio/1BTH Apartment with access to Freedom Parkway and walking distance to Little 5 Points and Candler Park! . Amenities include a courtyard with picnic area, off-street parking, onsite laundry. The unit has all original hardwood floors, gas stove, and large living areas, newly renovated exterior! Additional Recent Upgrades includes new insulated windows & central heating & air.



Rent is $975.00 + $50.00 Water/Sewer/Trash and all other utilities are the responsibilities of the resident.



There is a $75 application fee and Administrative fee of $150.00 upon application approval. The security deposit will be contingent upon credit approval. For more information, please contact Nakira at 404-640-8302 or by email at nkinsey@livingintown.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.