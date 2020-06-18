All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1141 North Avenue Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1141 North Avenue Northeast
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:51 PM

1141 North Avenue Northeast

1141 North Ave NE · (404) 586-4822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Poncey-Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1141 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Poncey-Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit D · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
THE ONLY CONTACT PERSON FOR THIS UNIT IS NAKIRA AT 404-640-8302 OR 404-607-7070!

We have Studio/1BTH Apartment with access to Freedom Parkway and walking distance to Little 5 Points and Candler Park! . Amenities include a courtyard with picnic area, off-street parking, onsite laundry. The unit has all original hardwood floors, gas stove, and large living areas, newly renovated exterior! Additional Recent Upgrades includes new insulated windows & central heating & air.

Rent is $975.00 + $50.00 Water/Sewer/Trash and all other utilities are the responsibilities of the resident.

There is a $75 application fee and Administrative fee of $150.00 upon application approval. The security deposit will be contingent upon credit approval. For more information, please contact Nakira at 404-640-8302 or by email at nkinsey@livingintown.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 North Avenue Northeast have any available units?
1141 North Avenue Northeast has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 North Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 1141 North Avenue Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 North Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1141 North Avenue Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 North Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 North Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1141 North Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1141 North Avenue Northeast does offer parking.
Does 1141 North Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 North Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 North Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 1141 North Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1141 North Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1141 North Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 North Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 North Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1141 North Avenue Northeast?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity