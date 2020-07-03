All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1131 Harwell St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1131 Harwell St NW
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1131 Harwell St NW

1131 Harwell Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1131 Harwell Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Washington Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/32e2dc50b0 ---- Adorable bungalow located close to downtown. Completely renovated with recently new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, and great appliances. Open dining area located next to brand new kitchen. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. You will love the spacious master retreat with the gorgeous master bath. The home is all electric. Once a month yard service included with the property (tenant responsible for maintaining yard between monthly visits). 1 Pet Allowed - Max weight of 25 lbs. with non-refundable $250 pet fee no utilities included no vouchers accepted $65 application fee. All residents age 18 required to apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Harwell St NW have any available units?
1131 Harwell St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1131 Harwell St NW have?
Some of 1131 Harwell St NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 Harwell St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Harwell St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Harwell St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1131 Harwell St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1131 Harwell St NW offer parking?
No, 1131 Harwell St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1131 Harwell St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 Harwell St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Harwell St NW have a pool?
No, 1131 Harwell St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1131 Harwell St NW have accessible units?
No, 1131 Harwell St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Harwell St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 Harwell St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Camden Fourth Ward
477 Wilmer Street
Atlanta, GA 30308
One Sovereign Place
4883 Roswell Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus