Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage new construction sauna

Executive home on a quiet, gated street in fantastic location. Enjoy amazing park views from huge bay windows. House include a perfect kitchen with double oven and two bars, a huge laundry room, a walk-in master closet, a movie room, sauna, exercise equipment, two fireplaces, tons of storage space, two decks and a small fenced yard... Get to Buckhead, Midtown, i-85, or GA-400 in under 5 minutes! Great school district too (Sarah Smith). Move-in available October 21st