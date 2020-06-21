1118 Arkwright Place SE

Amenities

Welcome Home! Located steps from The Beltline, Madison Yards, Atlanta Dairies, KSM, Lang Carson Park & more, The Alley provides an unparalleled intown lifestyle for modern living. Featuring 4 spacious beds, 3.5 luxurious baths, media room, 2-car garage, & Atlanta's best covered rooftop deck, this home was made for entertaining! Open floor plan centered by chef's kitchen w/ SS appliances, quartz counters, custom fixtures, & floor to ceiling windows! Retreat to master suite w/ custom tile shower, double vanity, walk-in closet & private balcony! Brilliant!