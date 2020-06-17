All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1

1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast · (678) 227-2724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pine Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Features spacious 1BD/1BA floor plan with walkout balcony, fireplace in great/family room. Stacked washer/dryer combo in laundry room. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Large Master Bedroom with french doors.
This Gated property located in the heart of Buckhead with 24/7 security. Features spacious 1BD/1BA floor plan with walkout balcony, fireplace in great/family room, elevator, 1 assigned covered parking spaces with security entry, exterior parking available for visitors. Amenities include clubhouse, pool, lighted tennis, fitness center, carwash area, business center. Minutes to public transportation, fantastic shopping, Lenox, Phipps, restaurants, and interstates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 have any available units?
1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 have?
Some of 1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 has a pool.
Does 1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30345
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln
Atlanta, GA 30339
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Gramercy At Buckhead
3315 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd
Atlanta, GA 30344

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity