1112 Pine Heights Drive Northeast - 1

Amenities

Features spacious 1BD/1BA floor plan with walkout balcony, fireplace in great/family room. Stacked washer/dryer combo in laundry room. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Large Master Bedroom with french doors.

This Gated property located in the heart of Buckhead with 24/7 security. Features spacious 1BD/1BA floor plan with walkout balcony, fireplace in great/family room, elevator, 1 assigned covered parking spaces with security entry, exterior parking available for visitors. Amenities include clubhouse, pool, lighted tennis, fitness center, carwash area, business center. Minutes to public transportation, fantastic shopping, Lenox, Phipps, restaurants, and interstates.