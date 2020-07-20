1101 Lenox Way NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Located In A Gated Community, This 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Roommate Plan Features Large Breakfast Room, Kitchen, Dining Room And Living Room With Working Fireplace! 10 Windows Fill The Rooms With Much Natural Light, As Well As A Large Patio Surrounded By Nature! This Unit Has 2 Large Bedroom, Each With Large Closets And Linen Closets. The Washer And Dryer Are In The Hall. The Unit Is Ground Level. The Community Includes A Pool And Nature Trails. Marta Nearby And Lenox Mall Is A .6 Mile Stroll! Tenant Pays Gas And Electric.