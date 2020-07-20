All apartments in Atlanta
1101 Lenox Way NE

1101 Lenox Road NE · No Longer Available
Location

1101 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Located In A Gated Community, This 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Roommate Plan Features Large Breakfast Room, Kitchen, Dining Room And Living Room With Working Fireplace! 10 Windows Fill The Rooms With Much Natural Light, As Well As A Large Patio Surrounded By Nature! This Unit Has 2 Large Bedroom, Each With Large Closets And Linen Closets. The Washer And Dryer Are In The Hall. The Unit Is Ground Level. The Community Includes A Pool And Nature Trails. Marta Nearby And Lenox Mall Is A .6 Mile Stroll! Tenant Pays Gas And Electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Lenox Way NE have any available units?
1101 Lenox Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Lenox Way NE have?
Some of 1101 Lenox Way NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Lenox Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Lenox Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Lenox Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Lenox Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1101 Lenox Way NE offer parking?
No, 1101 Lenox Way NE does not offer parking.
Does 1101 Lenox Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 Lenox Way NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Lenox Way NE have a pool?
Yes, 1101 Lenox Way NE has a pool.
Does 1101 Lenox Way NE have accessible units?
No, 1101 Lenox Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Lenox Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 Lenox Way NE has units with dishwashers.
