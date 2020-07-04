All apartments in Atlanta
1092 Mayson Turner Road Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1092 Mayson Turner Road Northwest

1092 Mayson Turner Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1092 Mayson Turner Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Washington Park

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand new renovation located in a sought out neighborhood on the west side of Atlanta! Walk to Washington Park to access to the Beltline! Easy access to the interstate along with many restaurants to choose from. The property has all new plumbing, electrical, heating and air systems, new cabinets, granite countertops, carpet, paint and new stainless steel appliances. Come check it out! Unit B available!
***Units are not furnished.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1092 Mayson Turner Road Northwest have any available units?
1092 Mayson Turner Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1092 Mayson Turner Road Northwest have?
Some of 1092 Mayson Turner Road Northwest's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1092 Mayson Turner Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1092 Mayson Turner Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1092 Mayson Turner Road Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1092 Mayson Turner Road Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1092 Mayson Turner Road Northwest offer parking?
No, 1092 Mayson Turner Road Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1092 Mayson Turner Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1092 Mayson Turner Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1092 Mayson Turner Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 1092 Mayson Turner Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1092 Mayson Turner Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1092 Mayson Turner Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1092 Mayson Turner Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1092 Mayson Turner Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.

