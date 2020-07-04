1092 Mayson Turner Road Northwest

Amenities

Brand new renovation located in a sought out neighborhood on the west side of Atlanta! Walk to Washington Park to access to the Beltline! Easy access to the interstate along with many restaurants to choose from. The property has all new plumbing, electrical, heating and air systems, new cabinets, granite countertops, carpet, paint and new stainless steel appliances. Come check it out! Unit B available!

***Units are not furnished.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.