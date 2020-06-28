All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1056 Manigault St Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1056 Manigault St Se
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:27 AM

1056 Manigault St Se

1056 Manigault Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Reynoldstown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1056 Manigault Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AMAZING location in one of the best streets in the historic Reynoldstown!! Walk to parks, restaurants, Krog Street market and the Beltline. Close to East Atlanta Village. Bathrooms have been finished with marble tiled shower stalls and floors, as well as updated vanities with marble countertops. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet.
This home also features off-street parking spots, as well as on-street parking for guests. This beautiful updated unfurnished single family home has a deck off the kitchen overlooking a small fenced flat backyard with detached man cave/ art studio building! Roommate floorplan! Washer/dryer included! Close proximity to downtown, I-20 and I-85/75 connector, King Memorial and Inman Park/ Reynoldstown Marta stations. Background and credit check required. One month security deposit to hold, 1st month due on move-in.
Inclusive pest control.
Pets negotiable.
Available Mid October 2019.
Tenant pays utilities
Unfurnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1056 Manigault St Se have any available units?
1056 Manigault St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1056 Manigault St Se have?
Some of 1056 Manigault St Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1056 Manigault St Se currently offering any rent specials?
1056 Manigault St Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1056 Manigault St Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 1056 Manigault St Se is pet friendly.
Does 1056 Manigault St Se offer parking?
Yes, 1056 Manigault St Se offers parking.
Does 1056 Manigault St Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1056 Manigault St Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1056 Manigault St Se have a pool?
No, 1056 Manigault St Se does not have a pool.
Does 1056 Manigault St Se have accessible units?
No, 1056 Manigault St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1056 Manigault St Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1056 Manigault St Se has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Sublet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Exchange
470 16th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Manor at Buckhead
3558 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Atlantic Loring Heights
300 Deering Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus