1056 Manigault St Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AMAZING location in one of the best streets in the historic Reynoldstown!! Walk to parks, restaurants, Krog Street market and the Beltline. Close to East Atlanta Village. Bathrooms have been finished with marble tiled shower stalls and floors, as well as updated vanities with marble countertops. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet.

This home also features off-street parking spots, as well as on-street parking for guests. This beautiful updated unfurnished single family home has a deck off the kitchen overlooking a small fenced flat backyard with detached man cave/ art studio building! Roommate floorplan! Washer/dryer included! Close proximity to downtown, I-20 and I-85/75 connector, King Memorial and Inman Park/ Reynoldstown Marta stations. Background and credit check required. One month security deposit to hold, 1st month due on move-in.

Inclusive pest control.

Pets negotiable.

Available Mid October 2019.

Tenant pays utilities

Unfurnished