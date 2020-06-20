All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1050 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 23.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1050 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 23
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1050 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 23

1050 Piedmont Avenue Northeast · (404) 748-5167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1050 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1050 Piedmont Arbors-Apt #23 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 805 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
2bed, 2bath condo- located 2 mins walking distance to Piedmont Park. GREAT LOCATION in the heart of Midtown. Condo is furnished in every room and has all appliances on site (washer dryer, coffee maker, microwave, refrigerator, range/stove oven), digital thermostat and brand new HVAC. Great roommate setup with bedroom/bathroom downstairs and same upstairs-living room/kitchen separates the two. Electronic keypad deadbolt system. Covered parking garage under building- 1 parking space. Rent will fluctuate if renting furnished or not furnished, this is negotiable. Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5756258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 23 have any available units?
1050 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 23 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 23 have?
Some of 1050 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 23's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 23 currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 23 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 23 pet-friendly?
No, 1050 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 23 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1050 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 23 offer parking?
Yes, 1050 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 23 does offer parking.
Does 1050 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 23 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 23 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 23 have a pool?
No, 1050 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 23 does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 23 have accessible units?
No, 1050 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 23 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 23 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1050 Piedmont Ave NE Apt 23?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One K
1000 Gables Way
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Manor at Buckhead
3558 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Walton Westside
790 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
32 Hundred Lenox
3200 Lenox Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity