1049 Mayson Turner Road NW
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

1049 Mayson Turner Road NW

1049 Mayson Turner Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1049 Mayson Turner Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Washington Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
HIGH END FULLY RENOVATED 4 BR 3 BTH BUNGALOW -THE PERFECT HOME FOR YOU!!!! - ARCHITECTURE MEETS CLASS AND SOPHISTICATION - HIGH END FINISH WITH LIFESTYE PLUS!

Superbly designed with the ultimate of sophistication in finishing touches makes this highly desired property on Washington Park.

Classy rare and brand newly renovated home in Washington Park, . This home comes with so many features that guarantee the ultimate in lifestyle especially for those who seek class and perfection, it's a must to inspect.

* 4 stunning bedrooms
* 3 masterfully designed bathrooms
* Master bathroom double vanity
* Granite counter tops
* Wood burning fireplace
*Stainless steel appliance package
* Hard wood floors
* Open floor plan
* Full laundry room
* Fully renovated
* Central air cooling system
* Heating forced air
* Enormous amounts of added storage area
* Covered front porch
* Rear deck patio
* Low maintenance fenced yard
* 2 car undercover parking spaces

Located in the most desired heart beat of the city with a selection of fine restaurants and cafe precinct yet surrounded by nature and greenery, but with direct access to major arterial roads makes this an enviable location. Close to Washington Park, West Midtown, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Centennial Park, Beltline, Marta, and more!

To schedule a private viewing, please call Carmen 404.334.7195 or attend the open home inspection per advertised time.

Ray White Property Management, a company than cares about their tenants.

(RLNE5779777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 Mayson Turner Road NW have any available units?
1049 Mayson Turner Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1049 Mayson Turner Road NW have?
Some of 1049 Mayson Turner Road NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 Mayson Turner Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
1049 Mayson Turner Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 Mayson Turner Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 1049 Mayson Turner Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1049 Mayson Turner Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 1049 Mayson Turner Road NW offers parking.
Does 1049 Mayson Turner Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 Mayson Turner Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 Mayson Turner Road NW have a pool?
No, 1049 Mayson Turner Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 1049 Mayson Turner Road NW have accessible units?
No, 1049 Mayson Turner Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 Mayson Turner Road NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1049 Mayson Turner Road NW does not have units with dishwashers.

