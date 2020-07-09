1049 Mayson Turner Road NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

HIGH END FULLY RENOVATED 4 BR 3 BTH BUNGALOW -THE PERFECT HOME FOR YOU!!!! - ARCHITECTURE MEETS CLASS AND SOPHISTICATION - HIGH END FINISH WITH LIFESTYE PLUS!



Superbly designed with the ultimate of sophistication in finishing touches makes this highly desired property on Washington Park.



Classy rare and brand newly renovated home in Washington Park, . This home comes with so many features that guarantee the ultimate in lifestyle especially for those who seek class and perfection, it's a must to inspect.



* 4 stunning bedrooms

* 3 masterfully designed bathrooms

* Master bathroom double vanity

* Granite counter tops

* Wood burning fireplace

*Stainless steel appliance package

* Hard wood floors

* Open floor plan

* Full laundry room

* Fully renovated

* Central air cooling system

* Heating forced air

* Enormous amounts of added storage area

* Covered front porch

* Rear deck patio

* Low maintenance fenced yard

* 2 car undercover parking spaces



Located in the most desired heart beat of the city with a selection of fine restaurants and cafe precinct yet surrounded by nature and greenery, but with direct access to major arterial roads makes this an enviable location. Close to Washington Park, West Midtown, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Centennial Park, Beltline, Marta, and more!



To schedule a private viewing, please call Carmen 404.334.7195 or attend the open home inspection per advertised time.



Ray White Property Management, a company than cares about their tenants.



(RLNE5779777)