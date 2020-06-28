1029 Piedmont Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage

(Property #45) Spacious top flr condo located directly on Piedmont Prk in the heart of midtown. Walk to EVERYTHING! The open flrplan boasts: high ceilings, 3 balconies, hardwd flrs, granite counters, SS appliances, walk in closet with custom organizer, whirlpool soaking tub, and washer/dryer. Unique 2nd BR has sliding smoked glass walls so the rm can be configured in multiple ways. Gated, assigned parking in garage. Cool roof top deck and awesome skyline views. Condo is located on the park side of blding, no street noise. Parking space #24 is closest to the elevator.