All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1029 Piedmont Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1029 Piedmont Avenue NE
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:35 PM

1029 Piedmont Avenue NE

1029 Piedmont Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1029 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
(Property #45) Spacious top flr condo located directly on Piedmont Prk in the heart of midtown. Walk to EVERYTHING! The open flrplan boasts: high ceilings, 3 balconies, hardwd flrs, granite counters, SS appliances, walk in closet with custom organizer, whirlpool soaking tub, and washer/dryer. Unique 2nd BR has sliding smoked glass walls so the rm can be configured in multiple ways. Gated, assigned parking in garage. Cool roof top deck and awesome skyline views. Condo is located on the park side of blding, no street noise. Parking space #24 is closest to the elevator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 Piedmont Avenue NE have any available units?
1029 Piedmont Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1029 Piedmont Avenue NE have?
Some of 1029 Piedmont Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 Piedmont Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1029 Piedmont Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 Piedmont Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1029 Piedmont Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1029 Piedmont Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1029 Piedmont Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 1029 Piedmont Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1029 Piedmont Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 Piedmont Avenue NE have a pool?
Yes, 1029 Piedmont Avenue NE has a pool.
Does 1029 Piedmont Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1029 Piedmont Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 Piedmont Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1029 Piedmont Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus