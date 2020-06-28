1029 Piedmont Avenue NE

Amenities
(Property #45) Spacious top flr condo located directly on Piedmont Prk in the heart of midtown. Walk to EVERYTHING! The open flrplan boasts: high ceilings, 3 balconies, hardwd flrs, granite counters, SS appliances, walk in closet with custom organizer, whirlpool soaking tub, and washer/dryer. Unique 2nd BR has sliding smoked glass walls so the rm can be configured in multiple ways. Gated, assigned parking in garage. Cool roof top deck and awesome skyline views. Condo is located on the park side of blding, no street noise. Parking space #24 is closest to the elevator.