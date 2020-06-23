101 City View Court NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Brand new Luxury Modern Townhouse, End unit was the showcase model, High End Appliances, WOLF Range, Sub Zero Fridge, MIELE DW and slide out Microwave. Amazing views from corner rooftop deck, 2 undercabinet fridges, 2 ice makers, outdoor grill and amazing entertaining space. Centrally located O4W, 2 blocks from Ponce City Market/Beltline, short walk to Piedmont Park/ Whole Foods and 1.5 miles from Tech. Unit has open floor plan and high ceilings throughout and tandem parking for 2 cars in garage. GPS address use 626 Parkway Dr NE Atlanta, GA 30308