Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1000 Hill Street

1000 Hill Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Hill Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Grant Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Charming, spacious apt. in this Craftsman duplex, offering hardwoods, open floor plan in living/kitchen, stainless steel appliances & large prep island. Generously sized bedrooms w/ wall to wall carpet. Bright hall bath w/ re-glazed tub & classic white subway tile surround. Laundry located in closet of 1st bedroom. Lots of off street parking & huge back yard. Rent includes water, trash, pest control. Walk to everything Grant Park has to offer! DOESN'T QUALIFY FOR SECTION 8 TENANTS. Unit has central heating and air w/ supplemental window units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Hill Street have any available units?
1000 Hill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Hill Street have?
Some of 1000 Hill Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Hill Street currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Hill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Hill Street pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Hill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1000 Hill Street offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Hill Street offers parking.
Does 1000 Hill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Hill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Hill Street have a pool?
No, 1000 Hill Street does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Hill Street have accessible units?
No, 1000 Hill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Hill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Hill Street has units with dishwashers.
