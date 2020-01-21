1000 Hill Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Charming, spacious apt. in this Craftsman duplex, offering hardwoods, open floor plan in living/kitchen, stainless steel appliances & large prep island. Generously sized bedrooms w/ wall to wall carpet. Bright hall bath w/ re-glazed tub & classic white subway tile surround. Laundry located in closet of 1st bedroom. Lots of off street parking & huge back yard. Rent includes water, trash, pest control. Walk to everything Grant Park has to offer! DOESN'T QUALIFY FOR SECTION 8 TENANTS. Unit has central heating and air w/ supplemental window units.