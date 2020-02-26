All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

772 Brooks Field Drive

772 Brooks Field Dr · No Longer Available
Location

772 Brooks Field Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
playground
game room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WOW BRAND NEW HOME over 4700 Sqft 7 bedroom 4 bathroom winter garden - WELCOME TO McAllister Landing Winter Garden (rent include lawn care )
brand new 7 bedroom 4 bathroom with office downstairs 3 car garage huge game room . brand new washer and dryer all title floor at the living area master is downstair and one more full bath and bedroom down stair . spacious first-floor master suite has a bath with large corner tub, dual vanities, and huge walk-in closet. Central chef-inspired kitchen overlooks an open family room
McAllister Landing is
Located just a few minutes from the shops, restaurants and entertainment in Historic Downtown Winter Garden, McAllister Landing offers lakeside living in large, beautiful new-construction homes. Community amenities will include a dock on Lake Apopka, parks and walking trails. Starting rent from the low $2200 .We also build each home with innovative, energy-efficient features that cut down on utility bills so you can afford to do more living, please call or text Eric 4074011431 for showing

(RLNE4939868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 772 Brooks Field Drive have any available units?
772 Brooks Field Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 772 Brooks Field Drive have?
Some of 772 Brooks Field Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 772 Brooks Field Drive currently offering any rent specials?
772 Brooks Field Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 772 Brooks Field Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 772 Brooks Field Drive is pet friendly.
Does 772 Brooks Field Drive offer parking?
Yes, 772 Brooks Field Drive offers parking.
Does 772 Brooks Field Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 772 Brooks Field Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 772 Brooks Field Drive have a pool?
No, 772 Brooks Field Drive does not have a pool.
Does 772 Brooks Field Drive have accessible units?
No, 772 Brooks Field Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 772 Brooks Field Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 772 Brooks Field Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 772 Brooks Field Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 772 Brooks Field Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
