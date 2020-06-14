Apartment List
94 Apartments for rent in Winter Garden, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Winter Garden renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:29pm
16 Units Available
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1371 sqft
Located near Disney's Magic Kingdom, and the Daniel Webster-Western Beltway. Modern apartments feature gourmet kitchens and master suites with carpet and stall showers. Pet-friendly property amenities include summer kitchen with gas grills and dog park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Signature Lakes
50 Units Available
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1331 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
45 Units Available
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
Everything new. Everything you. Reward yourself with our brand new 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
39 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1355 sqft
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated May 19 at 02:15pm
8 Units Available
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
853 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Winter Gardens newest and most desirable address. Slate Luxury Apartment Living offers modern and sleek, first floor one bedrooms, two bedrooms and two bedroom townhomes for rent.
Results within 1 mile of Winter Garden

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
706 Strihal Loop
706 Strihal Loop, Oakland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,645
3240 sqft
This Beautiful 5-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom 2-Story home is situated in the gated community of Johns Landing with private access to the chain of lakes.
Results within 5 miles of Winter Garden
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
11 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1498 sqft
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Summerport Village Center
31 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1339 sqft
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
9 Units Available
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Windermere
39 Units Available
Citra at Windermere
523 Main St, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1409 sqft
Located within walking distance of restaurants, fitness clubs, shopping and public transportation. Three-story buildings with distinctive one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balconies. Small pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
6 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
28 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
36 Units Available
Venetian Isle
6506 San Francesco Way, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,172
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,803
1432 sqft
A beautiful community with luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with a Mediterranean flair.We invite you to transport yourself to an upgraded level of luxury right at your front door.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Silver Ridge
23 Units Available
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1240 sqft
Area schools: Frangus Elementary, Central Florida Christian Academy, Magnolia School, Robinswood Middle School. Close to Westland Terrace Plaza, West Orange Trail, Lake Sherwood, 408 Expressway, Florida's Turnpike, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, recreation room, bark park, and business center.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1402 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1751 sqft
Accessible via the FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike, Casa Mirella Apartments feature modern and traditional design touches. Swimming pool, heated spa and resident lounge.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
54 Units Available
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
986 sqft
Area schools: Central Florida Christian Academy, Frangus Elementary. Close to Highway 50, East-West Expressway, Lake Lotta, West Oaks Town Center, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, pool area with BBQ, playground, sport court, Spanish-speaking staff, 2 outdoor pools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
5 Units Available
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Arbours at Crown Point is everything you want in contemporary luxury apartment living.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
11 Units Available
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just outside of the Walt Disney World property, near shopping, dining and entertainment. Smoke-free, luxury two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balconies. Small dogs and cats allowed. Garage spaces available.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
490 Basking Ridge Court
490 Basking Ridge Court, Ocoee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1273 sqft
490 Basking Ridge Court - Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath single family home Located in Ocoee FL!. - Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath Spacious Home. This property features a spacious leaving room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8168 Boat Hook Loop 728
8168 Boat Hook Loop, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1449 sqft
Amy Toro Condo - Property Id: 130694 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130694 Property Id 130694 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5790927)

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5819 Oxford Moor Blvd
5819 Oxford Moor Boulevard, Orange County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
4596 sqft
Beautiful Pool Home in Oxford Moor! - Beautiful and well-maintained executive 5 BEDROOM, 4.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5216 Segari Way
5216 Segari Way, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1362 sqft
5216 Segari Way Available 07/06/20 COMING IN JULY - Summerport Townhome - Windermere - SUMMERPORT - Two Story 3 BR, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bay Hill
1 Unit Available
9169 N Bay Blvd.
9169 North Bay Boulevard, Bay Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2351 sqft
Executive Home Available Now in North Bay Dr. Phillips - Unfurnished, beautifully updated, 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom split floor plan home in North Bay in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
212 W 1ST AVENUE
212 1st Avenue, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2600 sqft
Renovated LAKE BUTLER WATERFRONT 4 Bed 2 bath home in downtown Windermere with boat dock.
City Guide for Winter Garden, FL

At various points Winter Garden has been known as the "large-mouth bass capital" and the "world's biggest citrus shipping center." That's an interesting breakfast combo! One thing's for sure, though: This attractive little city has more going for it than just fish and oranges.

Winter Garden refers to itself as a "community among friends." Well the secret's out, and the city's nearly tripled in size in the last dozen years. If you're a fan of parks, museums, historic downtowns and open-air shopping, you might want to make some new friends here yourself. The short commute to Orlando means jobs, culture and masses of cute theme animals.

Having trouble with Craigslist Winter Garden? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Winter Garden, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Winter Garden renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

