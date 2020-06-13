253 Apartments for rent in Winter Garden, FL with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
39 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1355 sqft
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
Signature Lakes
48 Units Available
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1331 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:16pm
6 Units Available
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL
Studio
$734
1 Bedroom
$940
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Winterwoods, apartments in Winter Garden, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Winter Garden has to offer.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
17 Units Available
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1371 sqft
Located near Disney's Magic Kingdom, and the Daniel Webster-Western Beltway. Modern apartments feature gourmet kitchens and master suites with carpet and stall showers. Pet-friendly property amenities include summer kitchen with gas grills and dog park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
46 Units Available
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
Everything new. Everything you. Reward yourself with our brand new 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated May 19 at 02:15pm
8 Units Available
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
853 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Winter Gardens newest and most desirable address. Slate Luxury Apartment Living offers modern and sleek, first floor one bedrooms, two bedrooms and two bedroom townhomes for rent.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1234 Scarlet Oak Loop
1234 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1594 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1346 scarlet oak loop
1346 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1701 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Villa for rent at Tucker Oaks, Winter Garden - Property Id: 71137 Nearly New Townhome in Gated Community - This 2013 townhome is loaded with upgrades and convenient to the Turnpike.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
90 Windtree Ln
90 Windtree Lane, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
918 sqft
This recently remodeled condo is on the second floor in a safe and quite neighborhood. A quick 5 minute drive to Downtown Winter Garden and just down the road from the Turnpike,429,and 408 which will get you anywhere in Orlando in 30 minutes or less.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1532 Broken Oak drive
1532 Broken Oak Drive, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1544 sqft
1532 Broken Oak drive Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 21/2 bath Townhome in Winter Garden - Large 3 bedroom 21/2 bath Tucker Oaks Townhome in Winter Garden Gated community with Large 2 car garage Ready to move-in Close to everything, easy access to the

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
448 Westpoint Garden Cir.
448 Westpoint Garden Circle, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1588 sqft
3 Bedrm Townhome in Winter Garden For Rent (See Terms) - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Windtree Ln. #104
7 Windtree Lane, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
918 sqft
First floor 2/2 condo in Winter Garden - Great location! First floor 2/2 condo in Winter Garden offers 918 square feet of living space, split floor plan, patio, and two assigned parking spaces.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
944 LOST GROVE CIRCLE
944 Lost Grove Circle, Winter Garden, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3382 sqft
Move in ready 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath beautiful Winter Garden two Story home with a huge Loft to utilize as a movie room. Projector to view movies with the family or relax by the beautiful screened patio with view of the spacious backyard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
15030 STUTTGART ALLEY
15030 Stuttgart Aly, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1904 sqft
Don't miss out on this brand new 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
14 WINDTREE LANE
14 Windtree Lane, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
918 sqft
Two bedroom/ 2 bath condo located only minutes from downtown Winter Garden. Screened front porch and laminate floor throughout the living room and kitchen, brand new range and dishwasher. Each room has ceiling fans and mini blinds.
Results within 1 mile of Winter Garden

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
706 Strihal Loop
706 Strihal Loop, Oakland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,645
3240 sqft
This Beautiful 5-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom 2-Story home is situated in the gated community of Johns Landing with private access to the chain of lakes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5032 Wise Bird Dr
5032 Wise Bird Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1645 sqft
Summerport - 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms located in Summerport. This single-family home offers over 1600 square feet of living space, new flooring throughout, screened in patio, and two car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westyn Bay
1 Unit Available
2470 Orsota Circle
2470 Orsota Circle, Ocoee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
3399 sqft
***APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY ***** 4/3/2 in Westyn Bay ** - ***APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY ***4/3/3 Family room, living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen. 2 bonus rooms! Inside utility room with W/D hook-ups. Screened patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
13775 Bressler Alley
13775 Bressler Aly, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1913 sqft
WINDERMERE NEW TOWNHOME features 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, two car garage. Home features Granite Countertops fully appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 9'4" ceilings on first floor & much more. Neutral colors throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Reserve At Belmere
1 Unit Available
1232 GLENHEATHER DRIVE
1232 Glenheather Drive, Orange County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
3776 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME !!!! Gated community. Newly renovated. High ceilings, wood planks on the first floor.
Results within 5 miles of Winter Garden
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
Windermere
39 Units Available
Citra at Windermere
523 Main St, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1409 sqft
Located within walking distance of restaurants, fitness clubs, shopping and public transportation. Three-story buildings with distinctive one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balconies. Small pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
36 Units Available
Venetian Isle
6506 San Francesco Way, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1432 sqft
A beautiful community with luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with a Mediterranean flair.We invite you to transport yourself to an upgraded level of luxury right at your front door.
City Guide for Winter Garden, FL

At various points Winter Garden has been known as the "large-mouth bass capital" and the "world's biggest citrus shipping center." That's an interesting breakfast combo! One thing's for sure, though: This attractive little city has more going for it than just fish and oranges.

Winter Garden refers to itself as a "community among friends." Well the secret's out, and the city's nearly tripled in size in the last dozen years. If you're a fan of parks, museums, historic downtowns and open-air shopping, you might want to make some new friends here yourself. The short commute to Orlando means jobs, culture and masses of cute theme animals.

Having trouble with Craigslist Winter Garden? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Winter Garden, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Winter Garden renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

