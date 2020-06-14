131 Apartments for rent in Winter Garden, FL with garage
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 35
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 34
1 of 37
1 of 26
1 of 23
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 30
1 of 23
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 28
1 of 16
1 of 48
At various points Winter Garden has been known as the "large-mouth bass capital" and the "world's biggest citrus shipping center." That's an interesting breakfast combo! One thing's for sure, though: This attractive little city has more going for it than just fish and oranges.
Winter Garden refers to itself as a "community among friends." Well the secret's out, and the city's nearly tripled in size in the last dozen years. If you're a fan of parks, museums, historic downtowns and open-air shopping, you might want to make some new friends here yourself. The short commute to Orlando means jobs, culture and masses of cute theme animals.
Having trouble with Craigslist Winter Garden? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Winter Garden apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.