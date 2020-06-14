Apartment List
131 Apartments for rent in Winter Garden, FL with garage

Winter Garden apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Signature Lakes
50 Units Available
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1331 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
$
45 Units Available
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
Everything new. Everything you. Reward yourself with our brand new 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
19 Units Available
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1371 sqft
Located near Disney's Magic Kingdom, and the Daniel Webster-Western Beltway. Modern apartments feature gourmet kitchens and master suites with carpet and stall showers. Pet-friendly property amenities include summer kitchen with gas grills and dog park.
39 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1355 sqft
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.

1 Unit Available
1847 Portcastle Cir
1847 Portcastle Circle, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1857 sqft
Spacious 3/2.5 - Two Story Home! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home located in Winter Garden! Conveniently located near Highway 429, and Winter Garden Village shopping center.

1 Unit Available
14933 Drift Water Drive
14933 Driftwater Dr, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1748 sqft
3 bedroom Townhouse - Independence, Winter Garden townhouse for rent - This two-story townhome consists of three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car rear load garage.

1 Unit Available
10055 Verse Alley
10055 Verse Aly, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2023 sqft
New Cottage Style 4/3 Home at Storey Grove - This spacious "NEW" two story home includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The kitchen and island overlook the large combination family and dining room.

Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1532 Broken Oak drive
1532 Broken Oak Drive, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1544 sqft
1532 Broken Oak drive Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 21/2 bath Townhome in Winter Garden - Large 3 bedroom 21/2 bath Tucker Oaks Townhome in Winter Garden Gated community with Large 2 car garage Ready to move-in Close to everything, easy access to the

1 Unit Available
448 Westpoint Garden Cir.
448 Westpoint Garden Circle, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1588 sqft
3 Bedrm Townhome in Winter Garden For Rent (See Terms) - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital

Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1346 scarlet oak loop
1346 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1701 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Villa for rent at Tucker Oaks, Winter Garden - Property Id: 71137 Nearly New Townhome in Gated Community - This 2013 townhome is loaded with upgrades and convenient to the Turnpike.

1 Unit Available
15782 Citrus Grove Loop
15782 Citrus Grove Loop, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2003 sqft
4/2 Home In Gated Hickory Hammocks - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family home with 2,653 total square feet and 2,003 under air in Hickory Hammock, a gated community.

Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1512 Scarlet Oak Loop
1512 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1544 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 1/2 Bath Town Home in Gated Tucker Oaks - Beautiful Condo in the sought after neighborhood of TUCKER OAKS a GATED COMMUNITY located minutes away from the FLORIDA TURNPIKE, desirable HISTORIC DOWNTOWN DISTRICT and WEST ORANGE BIKE

Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1568 Scarlett Oak Loop Unit 66A
1568 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1216 sqft
*2/2 in Winter Garden* - 2 bedroom 2 bath TH with a 1 car garage located in a gated community! All major appliances including built-in microwave and dishwasher. W/D hook-ups in inside utility room. Carpet and tile flooring.

1 Unit Available
1078 Woodson Hammock Circle
1078 Woodson Hammock Circle, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,049
2505 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,505 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
15145 HARROWGATE WAY
15145 Harrowgate Way, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1385 sqft
Great home, Great location. Spacious 3/2 with all decorator tile downstairs as well as all appliances. Walk to the school at the end of the street.

1 Unit Available
15256 BLACK LION WAY
15256 Black Lion Way, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1698 sqft
Don’t miss out on this charming home with a two-car garage! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain.

Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
15327 OAK APPLE COURT
15327 Oak Apple Court, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1544 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful townhouse located at the most desired area of Winter Garden. The property has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and two garage spaces.

Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1241 SCARLET OAK LOOP
1241 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1646 sqft
Vacant. Beautiful and stunning 2 story duplex in Tucker Oaks community, Winter Garden! This duplex features a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and upgraded granite counter tops. All bedrooms are on the second floor.

1 Unit Available
2127 PORTCASTLE CIRCLE
2127 Portcastle Circle, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1857 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story rental home located centrally in Winter Garden. Close to shopping and the 429 expressway. Great schools. Rent includes pest control.

Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE
1531 Broken Oak Drive, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1216 sqft
*** Beautiful Winter Garden Condo Available Now *** Entire unit has been freshly painted and is ready for a new tenant.

1 Unit Available
15030 STUTTGART ALLEY
15030 Stuttgart Aly, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1904 sqft
Don't miss out on this brand new 3 bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
468 WEST PLANT ST
468 Plant Street, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2083 sqft
Available now for a quick move-in! This Plant Street unit is a one-of-a-kind live/work/play townhome for approved businesses. Magnificent open floor plan features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths of modern farmhouse style with an urban flair.

1 Unit Available
15539 Firelight Drive
15539 Firelight Drive, Winter Garden, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,695
4662 sqft
Massive home has 6 bedrooms 4 baths, bonus room, media room, study and more. Located on a large corner lot in lovely Winter Garden gated community. Close to desirable schools including nearby Foundation Academy.

1 Unit Available
721 CASCADING CREEK LANE
721 Cascading Creek Lane, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3816 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW TO MOVE IN...Must See This Beautifully Renovated Rental It Won't Last Long! This four bedroom and two bath was modernized. Home is located in a gated community and close to Hospital and Winter Garden Village Mall.
City Guide for Winter Garden, FL

At various points Winter Garden has been known as the "large-mouth bass capital" and the "world's biggest citrus shipping center." That's an interesting breakfast combo! One thing's for sure, though: This attractive little city has more going for it than just fish and oranges.

Winter Garden refers to itself as a "community among friends." Well the secret's out, and the city's nearly tripled in size in the last dozen years. If you're a fan of parks, museums, historic downtowns and open-air shopping, you might want to make some new friends here yourself. The short commute to Orlando means jobs, culture and masses of cute theme animals.

Having trouble with Craigslist Winter Garden? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Winter Garden, FL

Winter Garden apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

