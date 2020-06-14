Apartment List
/
FL
/
winter garden
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:19 AM

241 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Winter Garden, FL

Finding an apartment in Winter Garden that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
Signature Lakes
50 Units Available
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1331 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
45 Units Available
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
Everything new. Everything you. Reward yourself with our brand new 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:30pm
19 Units Available
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1371 sqft
Located near Disney's Magic Kingdom, and the Daniel Webster-Western Beltway. Modern apartments feature gourmet kitchens and master suites with carpet and stall showers. Pet-friendly property amenities include summer kitchen with gas grills and dog park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
39 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1355 sqft
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:16pm
6 Units Available
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL
Studio
$734
1 Bedroom
$940
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Winterwoods, apartments in Winter Garden, FL. Rest easy knowing you will be in a great neighborhood with convenient access to all that Winter Garden has to offer.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated May 19 at 02:15pm
8 Units Available
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
853 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Winter Gardens newest and most desirable address. Slate Luxury Apartment Living offers modern and sleek, first floor one bedrooms, two bedrooms and two bedroom townhomes for rent.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1532 Broken Oak drive
1532 Broken Oak Drive, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1544 sqft
1532 Broken Oak drive Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 21/2 bath Townhome in Winter Garden - Large 3 bedroom 21/2 bath Tucker Oaks Townhome in Winter Garden Gated community with Large 2 car garage Ready to move-in Close to everything, easy access to the

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1346 scarlet oak loop
1346 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1701 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Villa for rent at Tucker Oaks, Winter Garden - Property Id: 71137 Nearly New Townhome in Gated Community - This 2013 townhome is loaded with upgrades and convenient to the Turnpike.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1512 Scarlet Oak Loop
1512 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1544 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 1/2 Bath Town Home in Gated Tucker Oaks - Beautiful Condo in the sought after neighborhood of TUCKER OAKS a GATED COMMUNITY located minutes away from the FLORIDA TURNPIKE, desirable HISTORIC DOWNTOWN DISTRICT and WEST ORANGE BIKE

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1234 Scarlet Oak Loop
1234 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1594 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
633 East Bay Cove
633 East Bay Cove, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1288 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
15312 OAK APPLE COURT
15312 Oak Apple Court, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1544 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom Winter Garden home has just been freshly painted and has new flooring installed. This home features an open floor plan downstairs, with a large kitchen connected to the living and dining room.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
14619-1 CASITA RIDGE
14619 Casita Rdg, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
745 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, each featuring apartment amenities such as in-home washer/dryers, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, ten-foot ceilings and spacious walk-in closets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE
1531 Broken Oak Drive, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1216 sqft
*** Beautiful Winter Garden Condo Available Now *** Entire unit has been freshly painted and is ready for a new tenant.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106
200 Southern Pecan Circle, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
This first floor, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has all you need with almost 1200 sf of living space. Granite counter tops and all appliances including a washer and dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1117 VINSETTA CIR
1117 Vinsetta Circle, Winter Garden, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3273 sqft
New Rental in WINTER GARDEN - AVAILABLE NOW for quick MOVE-IN! Dont miss this gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath pool home. Rent INCLUDES pool care, lawn care, and washer/dryer. Grand foyer opens up to the formal living and dining.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
110 Charlotte Street
110 Charlotte Street, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1184 sqft
Winter Garden Home For Rent! - This beautifully updated home boasts 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, wood tile floor, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances! Home has a great backyard and lawn care is included in the rent! Home will not last
Results within 1 mile of Winter Garden

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE
4936 Wise Bird Drive, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2361 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH IN SUMMERPORT - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath located in Summerport. Kitchen has 42" upper cabinets with breakfast bar. Formal dining and living room and spacious family room. Large back yard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14553 Black Lake Preserve St,
14553 Black Lake Preserve Street, Tildenville, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$2,550
3944 sqft
Great location 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Single house, 3942 sq.ft - Check out this Beautiful Single Family home with 6 bedroom/ 3 full bathroom Located in Gated community cross street with Sunridge Middle school and Elementary school .

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
706 Strihal Loop
706 Strihal Loop, Oakland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,645
3240 sqft
This Beautiful 5-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom 2-Story home is situated in the gated community of Johns Landing with private access to the chain of lakes.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4419 Indian Deer Rd
4419 Indian Deer Road, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3373 sqft
4419 Indian Deer Rd Available 06/05/20 Beautiful Windermere home - Beautiful 2 story home in Summerport, 4 beds + den, 4 full baths, bonus room upstairs, family room, living room, dining room, Gas range, 3 car garage split, laundry room and fully
Results within 5 miles of Winter Garden
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Summerport Village Center
31 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1339 sqft
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
28 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
City Guide for Winter Garden, FL

At various points Winter Garden has been known as the "large-mouth bass capital" and the "world's biggest citrus shipping center." That's an interesting breakfast combo! One thing's for sure, though: This attractive little city has more going for it than just fish and oranges.

Winter Garden refers to itself as a "community among friends." Well the secret's out, and the city's nearly tripled in size in the last dozen years. If you're a fan of parks, museums, historic downtowns and open-air shopping, you might want to make some new friends here yourself. The short commute to Orlando means jobs, culture and masses of cute theme animals.

Having trouble with Craigslist Winter Garden? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Winter Garden, FL

Finding an apartment in Winter Garden that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinter Garden 3 BedroomsWinter Garden Accessible Apartments
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with GarageWinter Garden Apartments with GymWinter Garden Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinter Garden Apartments with Move-in Specials
Winter Garden Apartments with ParkingWinter Garden Apartments with PoolWinter Garden Apartments with Washer-DryerWinter Garden Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College