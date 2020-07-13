/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 PM
133 Apartments for rent in Winter Garden, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
24 Units Available
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Located near Disney's Magic Kingdom, and the Daniel Webster-Western Beltway. Modern apartments feature gourmet kitchens and master suites with carpet and stall showers. Pet-friendly property amenities include summer kitchen with gas grills and dog park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
36 Units Available
Signature Lakes
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1331 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
16 Units Available
The Promenade
1240 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1150 sqft
Amenities include: Spacious Walk In closets, Full Kitchens, Full Size Washer and Dryer, Wall To Wall Carpet, Elegant Ceramic, Tile Flooring, Central AC, French Cabinetry, Ceiling Fans, Vaulted Ceilings, Window Treatment, Recessed Lighting, Daily
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
26 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
36 Units Available
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1484 sqft
Everything new. Everything you. Reward yourself with our brand new 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
75 Units Available
The Lodge at Hamlin
6151 Lake Lodge Drive, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1364 sqft
It's human nature to want everything at your fingertips. It's rare to find it. Tucked between the water, sunshine, and cypress trees, discover The Lodge at Hamlin.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated May 19 at 02:15pm
8 Units Available
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
853 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Winter Gardens newest and most desirable address. Slate Luxury Apartment Living offers modern and sleek, first floor one bedrooms, two bedrooms and two bedroom townhomes for rent.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
90 Windtree Ln
90 Windtree Lane, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
918 sqft
This recently remodeled condo is on the second floor in a safe and quite neighborhood. A quick 5 minute drive to Downtown Winter Garden and just down the road from the Turnpike,429,and 408 which will get you anywhere in Orlando in 30 minutes or less.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
10360 Austrina Oak Loop
10360 Austrina Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2221 sqft
New construction Emerson model by Meritage Homes. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2,221 sq ft home. First floor open plan family room, dining room and kitchen, half bath. Dark wood 42" cabinets with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10348 Austrina Oak Loop
10348 Austrina Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2063 sqft
Brand new house for Rent - Don't miss this great opportunity! A brand new house in a highly desired community. The house features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage with a huge kitchen countertop and stainless appliances.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Tucker Oaks
1512 Scarlet Oak Loop
1512 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1544 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 1/2 Bath Town Home in Gated Tucker Oaks! - Beautiful Condo in the sought after neighborhood of TUCKER OAKS a GATED COMMUNITY located minutes away from the FLORIDA TURNPIKE, desirable HISTORIC DOWNTOWN DISTRICT and WEST ORANGE BIKE
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange
1315 Eastern Pecan Pl, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange Available 07/20/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo at 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204, Winter Garden, FL 34787 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath upstairs condo at 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204, Winter Garden, FL 34787.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Tucker Oaks
1409 BROKEN OAK DRIVE
1409 Broken Oak Drive, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1216 sqft
2 Bedroom condo in Winter Garden. gated Tucker Oaks, just a short drive to charming downtown Winter Garden and minutes from the Turnpike for an easy commute to work, shopping or the theme parks.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Tucker Oaks
1222 SCARLET OAK LOOP
1222 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1716 sqft
Townhome available July 1st, 2020!!!! 3 BEDROOM 2 AND 1/2 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. Tile thoughtout the first floor, granite counter tops in the kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Tucker Oaks
15327 OAK APPLE COURT
15327 Oak Apple Court, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1544 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful townhouse located at the most desired area of Winter Garden. The property has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and two garage spaces.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE
303 Southern Pecan Circle, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1264 sqft
Lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in beautiful Winter Garden. GATED COMMUNITY. Appliances include washer and dryer. Granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Split-bedroom plan. Walk-in closets. Ceiling fans.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
14619-1 CASITA RIDGE
14619 Casita Rdg, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
745 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, each featuring apartment amenities such as in-home washer/dryers, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, ten-foot ceilings and spacious walk-in closets.
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106
200 Southern Pecan Circle, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
This first floor, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has all you need with almost 1200 sf of living space. Granite counter tops and all appliances including a washer and dryer.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1117 VINSETTA CIR
1117 Vinsetta Circle, Winter Garden, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3273 sqft
New Rental in WINTER GARDEN - AVAILABLE NOW for quick MOVE-IN! Dont miss this gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath pool home. Rent INCLUDES pool care, lawn care, and washer/dryer. Grand foyer opens up to the formal living and dining.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Tucker Oaks
1346 scarlet oak loop
1346 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1701 sqft
Villa for rent at Tucker Oaks, Winter Garden - Property Id: 71137 Nearly New Townhome in Gated Community - This 2013 townhome is loaded with upgrades and convenient to the Turnpike.
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Tucker Oaks
1269 SCARLET OAK LOOP #143
1269 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1582 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-story townhouse in gated neighborhood. First floor is all tile while featuring an open floor plan, kitchen has breakfast bar and dining/living room. All bedrooms are upstairs.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY
278 Winter Nellis Circle, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1590 sqft
278 WINTER NELLIS CIR ORANGE COUNTY Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Townhome Near Winter Garden Village! - Location, location! This updated townhome is located in a gated community of Orchard, quiet neighborhood just minutes from the Winter Garden
Results within 1 mile of Winter Garden
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue
13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
2815 sqft
13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue Available 07/28/20 Spacious 4/2.5 Home with 2 Car Garage in the Summerport Community - Windermere - Spacious 4/2.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4918 White Bud Ct
4918 White Bud Court, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
2085 sqft
4918 White Bud Ct Available 09/01/20 4918 White Bud Ct., Windermere, FL 34786 - One story single family home !! Open kitchen with breakfast bar. Screened lanai and pool. 2 Car Garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5906254)
Similar Pages
Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinter Garden 3 BedroomsWinter Garden Accessible Apartments
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with GarageWinter Garden Apartments with GymWinter Garden Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinter Garden Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL