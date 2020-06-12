/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
134 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Winter Garden, FL
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
Signature Lakes
49 Units Available
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1132 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
16 Units Available
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1065 sqft
Located near Disney's Magic Kingdom, and the Daniel Webster-Western Beltway. Modern apartments feature gourmet kitchens and master suites with carpet and stall showers. Pet-friendly property amenities include summer kitchen with gas grills and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
35 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
49 Units Available
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1233 sqft
Everything new. Everything you. Reward yourself with our brand new 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1568 Scarlett Oak Loop Unit 66A
1568 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1216 sqft
*2/2 in Winter Garden* - 2 bedroom 2 bath TH with a 1 car garage located in a gated community! All major appliances including built-in microwave and dishwasher. W/D hook-ups in inside utility room. Carpet and tile flooring.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
53 Windtree Lane #G102
53 Windtree Lane, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
918 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath condo Ready today for move in!!! - Unit is freshly painted with recent renovations. Home is 918 square feet and has 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. Complex is quiet and serene with lush landscaping. More pictures to follow. Requires: $50.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
90 Windtree Ln
90 Windtree Lane, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
918 sqft
This recently remodeled condo is on the second floor in a safe and quite neighborhood. A quick 5 minute drive to Downtown Winter Garden and just down the road from the Turnpike,429,and 408 which will get you anywhere in Orlando in 30 minutes or less.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
7 Windtree Ln. #104
7 Windtree Lane, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
918 sqft
First floor 2/2 condo in Winter Garden - Great location! First floor 2/2 condo in Winter Garden offers 918 square feet of living space, split floor plan, patio, and two assigned parking spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1531 BROKEN OAK DRIVE
1531 Broken Oak Drive, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1216 sqft
*** Beautiful Winter Garden Condo Available Now *** Entire unit has been freshly painted and is ready for a new tenant.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106
200 Southern Pecan Circle, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
This first floor, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has all you need with almost 1200 sf of living space. Granite counter tops and all appliances including a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
14 WINDTREE LANE
14 Windtree Lane, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
918 sqft
Two bedroom/ 2 bath condo located only minutes from downtown Winter Garden. Screened front porch and laminate floor throughout the living room and kitchen, brand new range and dishwasher. Each room has ceiling fans and mini blinds.
Results within 5 miles of Winter Garden
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
Windermere
40 Units Available
Citra at Windermere
523 Main St, Windermere, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1231 sqft
Located within walking distance of restaurants, fitness clubs, shopping and public transportation. Three-story buildings with distinctive one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balconies. Small pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1087 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
10 Units Available
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
923 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
31 Units Available
Venetian Isle
6506 San Francesco Way, Windermere, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1200 sqft
A beautiful community with luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with a Mediterranean flair.We invite you to transport yourself to an upgraded level of luxury right at your front door.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
5 Units Available
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1274 sqft
The Arbours at Crown Point is everything you want in contemporary luxury apartment living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1257 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1176 sqft
Park Place at Maguire was designed with you in mind. Every community detail was perfectly planned to ensure you feel right at home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Silver Ridge
24 Units Available
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1055 sqft
Area schools: Frangus Elementary, Central Florida Christian Academy, Magnolia School, Robinswood Middle School. Close to Westland Terrace Plaza, West Orange Trail, Lake Sherwood, 408 Expressway, Florida's Turnpike, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, recreation room, bark park, and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
8 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1241 sqft
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Summerport Village Center
31 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1188 sqft
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
56 Units Available
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
986 sqft
Area schools: Central Florida Christian Academy, Frangus Elementary. Close to Highway 50, East-West Expressway, Lake Lotta, West Oaks Town Center, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, pool area with BBQ, playground, sport court, Spanish-speaking staff, 2 outdoor pools.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1402 sqft
Accessible via the FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike, Casa Mirella Apartments feature modern and traditional design touches. Swimming pool, heated spa and resident lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
11 Units Available
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive, Horizon West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
Located just outside of the Walt Disney World property, near shopping, dining and entertainment. Smoke-free, luxury two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balconies. Small dogs and cats allowed. Garage spaces available.
