3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:29 PM
183 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Winter Garden, FL
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 09:28pm
17 Units Available
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1371 sqft
Located near Disney's Magic Kingdom, and the Daniel Webster-Western Beltway. Modern apartments feature gourmet kitchens and master suites with carpet and stall showers. Pet-friendly property amenities include summer kitchen with gas grills and dog park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
Signature Lakes
48 Units Available
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1331 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
38 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1355 sqft
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
48 Units Available
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
Everything new. Everything you. Reward yourself with our brand new 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
15145 HARROWGATE WAY
15145 Harrowgate Way, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1385 sqft
Great home, Great location. Spacious 3/2 with all decorator tile downstairs as well as all appliances. Walk to the school at the end of the street.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15186 Sunrise Grove Ct
15186 Sunrise Grove Court, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Winter Garden Townhome - (RLNE5849125)
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1346 scarlet oak loop
1346 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1701 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Villa for rent at Tucker Oaks, Winter Garden - Property Id: 71137 Nearly New Townhome in Gated Community - This 2013 townhome is loaded with upgrades and convenient to the Turnpike.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15782 Citrus Grove Loop
15782 Citrus Grove Loop, Winter Garden, FL
4/2 Home In Gated Hickory Hammocks - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family home with 2,653 total square feet and 2,003 under air in Hickory Hammock, a gated community.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1512 Scarlet Oak Loop
1512 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1544 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 1/2 Bath Town Home in Gated Tucker Oaks - Beautiful Condo in the sought after neighborhood of TUCKER OAKS a GATED COMMUNITY located minutes away from the FLORIDA TURNPIKE, desirable HISTORIC DOWNTOWN DISTRICT and WEST ORANGE BIKE
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1078 Woodson Hammock Circle
1078 Woodson Hammock Circle, Winter Garden, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,505 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10055 Verse Alley
10055 Verse Aly, Winter Garden, FL
New Cottage Style 4/3 Home at Storey Grove - This spacious "NEW" two story home includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The kitchen and island overlook the large combination family and dining room.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1847 Portcastle Cir
1847 Portcastle Circle, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1857 sqft
Spacious 3/2.5 - Two Story Home! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home located in Winter Garden! Conveniently located near Highway 429, and Winter Garden Village shopping center.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14933 Drift Water Drive
14933 Driftwater Dr, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1748 sqft
3 bedroom Townhouse - Independence, Winter Garden townhouse for rent - This two-story townhome consists of three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car rear load garage.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1733 Woodlark Way Orange
1733 Woodlark Way, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2436 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home For Rent at 1733 Woodlark Way Winter Garden, FL 34787 - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Family Home For Rent at 1733 Woodlark Way Winter Garden, FL 34787.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1532 Broken Oak drive
1532 Broken Oak Drive, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1544 sqft
1532 Broken Oak drive Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 21/2 bath Townhome in Winter Garden - Large 3 bedroom 21/2 bath Tucker Oaks Townhome in Winter Garden Gated community with Large 2 car garage Ready to move-in Close to everything, easy access to the
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
448 Westpoint Garden Cir.
448 Westpoint Garden Circle, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1588 sqft
3 Bedrm Townhome in Winter Garden For Rent (See Terms) - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
15312 OAK APPLE COURT
15312 Oak Apple Court, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1544 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom Winter Garden home has just been freshly painted and has new flooring installed. This home features an open floor plan downstairs, with a large kitchen connected to the living and dining room.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
15256 BLACK LION WAY
15256 Black Lion Way, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1698 sqft
Don’t miss out on this charming home with a two-car garage! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
15327 OAK APPLE COURT
15327 Oak Apple Court, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1544 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful townhouse located at the most desired area of Winter Garden. The property has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and two garage spaces.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1234 Scarlet Oak Loop
1234 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1594 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
633 East Bay Cove
633 East Bay Cove, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1288 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Stoneybrook West
1 Unit Available
1461 PRIORY CIRCLE
1461 Priory Circle, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1780 sqft
Gorgeous Townhome home located in Winter Garden FL! This property features a spacious living room, wooden cabinets, and granite countertops in the kitchen. You can relax on your covered and screened lanai with tile floors.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1241 SCARLET OAK LOOP
1241 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1646 sqft
Vacant. Beautiful and stunning 2 story duplex in Tucker Oaks community, Winter Garden! This duplex features a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and upgraded granite counter tops. All bedrooms are on the second floor.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1841 EAGLE BEAM ROAD
1841 Eagle Beam Road, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
This beautiful 3 beds/2 full & 1 half baths home has everything you need. First floor has a freshly painted kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and laundry closet with washer and dryer.
