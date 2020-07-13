/
pet friendly apartments
219 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Winter Garden, FL
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
26 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
$
36 Units Available
Signature Lakes
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1331 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
16 Units Available
The Promenade
1240 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1150 sqft
Amenities include: Spacious Walk In closets, Full Kitchens, Full Size Washer and Dryer, Wall To Wall Carpet, Elegant Ceramic, Tile Flooring, Central AC, French Cabinetry, Ceiling Fans, Vaulted Ceilings, Window Treatment, Recessed Lighting, Daily
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
24 Units Available
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Located near Disney's Magic Kingdom, and the Daniel Webster-Western Beltway. Modern apartments feature gourmet kitchens and master suites with carpet and stall showers. Pet-friendly property amenities include summer kitchen with gas grills and dog park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
36 Units Available
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1484 sqft
Everything new. Everything you. Reward yourself with our brand new 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
75 Units Available
The Lodge at Hamlin
6151 Lake Lodge Drive, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1364 sqft
It's human nature to want everything at your fingertips. It's rare to find it. Tucked between the water, sunshine, and cypress trees, discover The Lodge at Hamlin.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated May 19 at 02:15pm
8 Units Available
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
853 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Winter Gardens newest and most desirable address. Slate Luxury Apartment Living offers modern and sleek, first floor one bedrooms, two bedrooms and two bedroom townhomes for rent.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
2244 Romanum Drive
2244 Romanum Drive, Winter Garden, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,045
2562 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
10360 Austrina Oak Loop
10360 Austrina Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2221 sqft
New construction Emerson model by Meritage Homes. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2,221 sq ft home. First floor open plan family room, dining room and kitchen, half bath. Dark wood 42" cabinets with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1631 Sherbourne Street
1631 Sherbourne Street, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1709 sqft
1631 Sherbourne Street Available 08/04/20 Spacious 3/2.5 Home with 2 Car Garage in Stone Creek, Winter Garden! - Spacious 3/2.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tucker Oaks
1512 Scarlet Oak Loop
1512 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1544 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 1/2 Bath Town Home in Gated Tucker Oaks! - Beautiful Condo in the sought after neighborhood of TUCKER OAKS a GATED COMMUNITY located minutes away from the FLORIDA TURNPIKE, desirable HISTORIC DOWNTOWN DISTRICT and WEST ORANGE BIKE
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Tucker Oaks
1222 SCARLET OAK LOOP
1222 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1716 sqft
Townhome available July 1st, 2020!!!! 3 BEDROOM 2 AND 1/2 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. Tile thoughtout the first floor, granite counter tops in the kitchen.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE
303 Southern Pecan Circle, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1264 sqft
Lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in beautiful Winter Garden. GATED COMMUNITY. Appliances include washer and dryer. Granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Split-bedroom plan. Walk-in closets. Ceiling fans.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
14619-1 CASITA RIDGE
14619 Casita Rdg, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
745 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, each featuring apartment amenities such as in-home washer/dryers, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, ten-foot ceilings and spacious walk-in closets.
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106
200 Southern Pecan Circle, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
This first floor, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has all you need with almost 1200 sf of living space. Granite counter tops and all appliances including a washer and dryer.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1117 VINSETTA CIR
1117 Vinsetta Circle, Winter Garden, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3273 sqft
New Rental in WINTER GARDEN - AVAILABLE NOW for quick MOVE-IN! Dont miss this gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath pool home. Rent INCLUDES pool care, lawn care, and washer/dryer. Grand foyer opens up to the formal living and dining.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
110 Charlotte Street
110 Charlotte Street, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1184 sqft
Winter Garden Home For Rent! - This beautifully updated home boasts 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, wood tile floor, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances! Home has a great backyard and lawn care is included in the rent! Home will not last
Results within 1 mile of Winter Garden
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue
13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
2815 sqft
13906 Ivory Gardenia Avenue Available 07/28/20 Spacious 4/2.5 Home with 2 Car Garage in the Summerport Community - Windermere - Spacious 4/2.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
5212 Lemon Twist Lane
5212 Lemon Twist Lane, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2659 sqft
4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom oversized corner lot located in beautiful sought after Summerport in the heart of Windermere. Upgrades throughout and tray ceilings in some rooms with upgraded baseboards.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
820 Palm Ave
820 Palm Avenue, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
740 sqft
820 Palm Ave Available 09/04/20 PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER GARDEN - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER GARDEN 820 PALM AVENUE WINTER GARDEN, FL 34787 Rent: $925/month 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Nice large yard and great floorplan.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
706 Strihal Loop
706 Strihal Loop, Oakland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,645
3240 sqft
This Beautiful 5-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom 2-Story home is situated in the gated community of Johns Landing with private access to the chain of lakes.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4419 Indian Deer Rd
4419 Indian Deer Road, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3373 sqft
4419 Indian Deer Rd Available 06/05/20 Beautiful Windermere home - Beautiful 2 story home in Summerport, 4 beds + den, 4 full baths, bonus room upstairs, family room, living room, dining room, Gas range, 3 car garage split, laundry room and fully
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
341 Kirkhill Street
341 Kirkhill Street, Ocoee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2004 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Results within 5 miles of Winter Garden
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
6 Units Available
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1100 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
