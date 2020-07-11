/
apartments with washer dryer
252 Apartments for rent in Winter Garden, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
26 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1355 sqft
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.
Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
$
36 Units Available
Signature Lakes
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1331 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Last updated July 11 at 01:26am
24 Units Available
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Located near Disney's Magic Kingdom, and the Daniel Webster-Western Beltway. Modern apartments feature gourmet kitchens and master suites with carpet and stall showers. Pet-friendly property amenities include summer kitchen with gas grills and dog park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
17 Units Available
The Promenade
1240 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1150 sqft
Amenities include: Spacious Walk In closets, Full Kitchens, Full Size Washer and Dryer, Wall To Wall Carpet, Elegant Ceramic, Tile Flooring, Central AC, French Cabinetry, Ceiling Fans, Vaulted Ceilings, Window Treatment, Recessed Lighting, Daily
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
40 Units Available
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1484 sqft
Everything new. Everything you. Reward yourself with our brand new 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Last updated May 19 at 02:15pm
8 Units Available
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
853 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Winter Gardens newest and most desirable address. Slate Luxury Apartment Living offers modern and sleek, first floor one bedrooms, two bedrooms and two bedroom townhomes for rent.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
90 Windtree Ln
90 Windtree Lane, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
918 sqft
This recently remodeled condo is on the second floor in a safe and quite neighborhood. A quick 5 minute drive to Downtown Winter Garden and just down the road from the Turnpike,429,and 408 which will get you anywhere in Orlando in 30 minutes or less.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
700 Stevelynn Cir
700 Stevelynn Circle, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1636 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 baths home on a big corner lot located close to downtown Winter Garden restaurants, major roads and Lake Apopka.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1631 Sherbourne Street
1631 Sherbourne Street, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1709 sqft
1631 Sherbourne Street Available 08/04/20 Spacious 3/2.5 Home with 2 Car Garage in Stone Creek, Winter Garden! - Spacious 3/2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
14933 Drift Water Drive
14933 Driftwater Dr, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1748 sqft
3 bedroom Townhouse - Independence, Winter Garden townhouse for rent - This two-story townhome consists of three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car rear load garage.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Tucker Oaks
1532 Broken Oak drive
1532 Broken Oak Drive, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom 21/2 bath Townhome in Winter Garden - Large 3 bedroom 21/2 bath Tucker Oaks Townhome in Winter Garden Gated community with Large 2 car garage Ready to move-in Close to everything, easy access to the FL turnpike, the 429 and 408, about
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange
1315 Eastern Pecan Pl, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204 Orange Available 07/20/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo at 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204, Winter Garden, FL 34787 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath upstairs condo at 1315 Eastern Pecan Place #204, Winter Garden, FL 34787.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Stoneybrook West
1310 PRIORY CIRCLE
1310 Priory Circle, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
Great Space in this town home. Centrally located to everything.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Tucker Oaks
1409 BROKEN OAK DRIVE
1409 Broken Oak Drive, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1216 sqft
2 Bedroom condo in Winter Garden. gated Tucker Oaks, just a short drive to charming downtown Winter Garden and minutes from the Turnpike for an easy commute to work, shopping or the theme parks.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Tucker Oaks
1222 SCARLET OAK LOOP
1222 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1716 sqft
Townhome available July 1st, 2020!!!! 3 BEDROOM 2 AND 1/2 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. Tile thoughtout the first floor, granite counter tops in the kitchen.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Tucker Oaks
15327 OAK APPLE COURT
15327 Oak Apple Court, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1544 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful townhouse located at the most desired area of Winter Garden. The property has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and two garage spaces.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
303 SOUTHERN PECAN CIRCLE
303 Southern Pecan Circle, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1264 sqft
Lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in beautiful Winter Garden. GATED COMMUNITY. Appliances include washer and dryer. Granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Split-bedroom plan. Walk-in closets. Ceiling fans.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
14619-1 CASITA RIDGE
14619 Casita Rdg, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
745 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, each featuring apartment amenities such as in-home washer/dryers, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, ten-foot ceilings and spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
944 LOST GROVE CIRCLE
944 Lost Grove Circle, Winter Garden, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3382 sqft
Move in ready 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath beautiful Winter Garden two Story home with a huge Loft to utilize as a movie room.
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106
200 Southern Pecan Circle, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
This first floor, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has all you need with almost 1200 sf of living space. Granite counter tops and all appliances including a washer and dryer.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
14 WINDTREE LANE
14 Windtree Lane, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
918 sqft
Two bedroom/ 2 bath condo located only minutes from downtown Winter Garden. Screened front porch and laminate floor throughout the living room and kitchen, brand new range and dishwasher. Each room has ceiling fans and mini blinds.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1117 VINSETTA CIR
1117 Vinsetta Circle, Winter Garden, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,450
3273 sqft
New Rental in WINTER GARDEN - AVAILABLE NOW for quick MOVE-IN! Dont miss this gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath pool home. Rent INCLUDES pool care, lawn care, and washer/dryer. Grand foyer opens up to the formal living and dining.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
15249 HARROWGATE WAY
15249 Harrowgate Way, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1857 sqft
Stone Creek! **CORNER LOT**. Modern Single Family home with 3 Bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
231 DOE RUN DRIVE
231 Doe Run Drive, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1972 sqft
This is a very lovely and spacious 4- bedroom/2-bath single family home with 2 car garage featuring 42 inch upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from the 408 and the turnpike. Lawn care is included in the rent.
