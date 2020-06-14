Apartment List
210 Apartments for rent in Winter Garden, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Winter Garden renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
Signature Lakes
50 Units Available
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,279
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1331 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
45 Units Available
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
Everything new. Everything you. Reward yourself with our brand new 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
39 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1355 sqft
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.
Last updated May 19 at 02:15pm
8 Units Available
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
853 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Winter Gardens newest and most desirable address. Slate Luxury Apartment Living offers modern and sleek, first floor one bedrooms, two bedrooms and two bedroom townhomes for rent.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10055 Verse Alley
10055 Verse Aly, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2023 sqft
New Cottage Style 4/3 Home at Storey Grove - This spacious "NEW" two story home includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The kitchen and island overlook the large combination family and dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15782 Citrus Grove Loop
15782 Citrus Grove Loop, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2003 sqft
4/2 Home In Gated Hickory Hammocks - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family home with 2,653 total square feet and 2,003 under air in Hickory Hammock, a gated community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tucker Oaks
1 Unit Available
1512 Scarlet Oak Loop
1512 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1544 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 1/2 Bath Town Home in Gated Tucker Oaks - Beautiful Condo in the sought after neighborhood of TUCKER OAKS a GATED COMMUNITY located minutes away from the FLORIDA TURNPIKE, desirable HISTORIC DOWNTOWN DISTRICT and WEST ORANGE BIKE

Last updated June 14 at 10:30am
1 Unit Available
200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106
200 Southern Pecan Circle, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
This first floor, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has all you need with almost 1200 sf of living space. Granite counter tops and all appliances including a washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Winter Garden

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4936 WISE BIRD DRIVE
4936 Wise Bird Drive, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2361 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH IN SUMMERPORT - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath located in Summerport. Kitchen has 42" upper cabinets with breakfast bar. Formal dining and living room and spacious family room. Large back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5032 Wise Bird Dr
5032 Wise Bird Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1645 sqft
Summerport - 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms located in Summerport. This single-family home offers over 1600 square feet of living space, new flooring throughout, screened in patio, and two car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 10:30am
1 Unit Available
10745 Atwater Bay Drive
10745 Atwater Bay Dr, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2216 sqft
3 Bedrooms - 2.5 Bathroom - Flex Space - 2 Car Garage - 2,216 Sq Ft DR Horton - Bellake Model. First floor flex room that could be used as dining room, study or playroom. The gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Lake Avalon Groves
1 Unit Available
9542 BOLERO ROAD
9542 Bolero Rd, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,399
3224 sqft
New construction in Waterligh Community with breathtaking two story open floorplan, 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths, and 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Winter Garden
Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Windermere
39 Units Available
Citra at Windermere
523 Main St, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1409 sqft
Located within walking distance of restaurants, fitness clubs, shopping and public transportation. Three-story buildings with distinctive one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balconies. Small pets welcome.
Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
6 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
36 Units Available
Venetian Isle
6506 San Francesco Way, Windermere, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,172
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,803
1432 sqft
A beautiful community with luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with a Mediterranean flair.We invite you to transport yourself to an upgraded level of luxury right at your front door.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Silver Ridge
23 Units Available
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1240 sqft
Area schools: Frangus Elementary, Central Florida Christian Academy, Magnolia School, Robinswood Middle School. Close to Westland Terrace Plaza, West Orange Trail, Lake Sherwood, 408 Expressway, Florida's Turnpike, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with pool, recreation room, bark park, and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Summerport Village Center
31 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1339 sqft
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1402 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1751 sqft
Accessible via the FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike, Casa Mirella Apartments feature modern and traditional design touches. Swimming pool, heated spa and resident lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
11 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1498 sqft
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,187
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1273 sqft
Park Place at Maguire was designed with you in mind. Every community detail was perfectly planned to ensure you feel right at home.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
9 Units Available
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the 408 Expressway, Lake Rose, Woodlawn Memorial Park, West Oaks Mall. Nearby schools: Frangus Elementary, Gotha Middle School, Central Florida Christian Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with proximity to jogging & biking trails and public transportation. Amenities include: in-unit laundry, pool, hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
54 Units Available
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
986 sqft
Area schools: Central Florida Christian Academy, Frangus Elementary. Close to Highway 50, East-West Expressway, Lake Lotta, West Oaks Town Center, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, pool area with BBQ, playground, sport court, Spanish-speaking staff, 2 outdoor pools.
City Guide for Winter Garden, FL

At various points Winter Garden has been known as the "large-mouth bass capital" and the "world's biggest citrus shipping center." That's an interesting breakfast combo! One thing's for sure, though: This attractive little city has more going for it than just fish and oranges.

Winter Garden refers to itself as a "community among friends." Well the secret's out, and the city's nearly tripled in size in the last dozen years. If you're a fan of parks, museums, historic downtowns and open-air shopping, you might want to make some new friends here yourself. The short commute to Orlando means jobs, culture and masses of cute theme animals.

Having trouble with Craigslist Winter Garden? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Winter Garden, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Winter Garden renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

