Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:38 AM

141 Apartments for rent in Winter Garden, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Winter Garden apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
26 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
$
36 Units Available
Signature Lakes
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1331 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
16 Units Available
The Promenade
1240 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1150 sqft
Amenities include: Spacious Walk In closets, Full Kitchens, Full Size Washer and Dryer, Wall To Wall Carpet, Elegant Ceramic, Tile Flooring, Central AC, French Cabinetry, Ceiling Fans, Vaulted Ceilings, Window Treatment, Recessed Lighting, Daily
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
24 Units Available
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1371 sqft
Located near Disney's Magic Kingdom, and the Daniel Webster-Western Beltway. Modern apartments feature gourmet kitchens and master suites with carpet and stall showers. Pet-friendly property amenities include summer kitchen with gas grills and dog park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
36 Units Available
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1484 sqft
Everything new. Everything you. Reward yourself with our brand new 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
75 Units Available
The Lodge at Hamlin
6151 Lake Lodge Drive, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1364 sqft
It's human nature to want everything at your fingertips. It's rare to find it. Tucked between the water, sunshine, and cypress trees, discover The Lodge at Hamlin.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated May 19 at 02:15pm
8 Units Available
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
853 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Winter Gardens newest and most desirable address. Slate Luxury Apartment Living offers modern and sleek, first floor one bedrooms, two bedrooms and two bedroom townhomes for rent.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
90 Windtree Ln
90 Windtree Lane, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
918 sqft
This recently remodeled condo is on the second floor in a safe and quite neighborhood. A quick 5 minute drive to Downtown Winter Garden and just down the road from the Turnpike,429,and 408 which will get you anywhere in Orlando in 30 minutes or less.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
944 LOST GROVE CIRCLE
944 Lost Grove Circle, Winter Garden, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,375
3382 sqft
Move in ready 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath beautiful Winter Garden two Story home with a huge Loft to utilize as a movie room.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
10360 Austrina Oak Loop
10360 Austrina Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2221 sqft
New construction Emerson model by Meritage Homes. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2,221 sq ft home. First floor open plan family room, dining room and kitchen, half bath. Dark wood 42" cabinets with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
17046 Volume Alley
17046 Volume Aly, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2048 sqft
Brand New House for Rent - COMING SOON!!! Brand new house !!! This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms. The house features stainless steel appliances, tile floor for the kitchen and bathrooms, carpets throughout the bedrooms.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10348 Austrina Oak Loop
10348 Austrina Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2063 sqft
Brand new house for Rent - Don't miss this great opportunity! A brand new house in a highly desired community. The house features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage with a huge kitchen countertop and stainless appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1631 Sherbourne Street
1631 Sherbourne Street, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1709 sqft
1631 Sherbourne Street Available 08/04/20 Spacious 3/2.5 Home with 2 Car Garage in Stone Creek, Winter Garden! - Spacious 3/2.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14933 Drift Water Drive
14933 Driftwater Dr, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1748 sqft
3 bedroom Townhouse - Independence, Winter Garden townhouse for rent - This two-story townhome consists of three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car rear load garage.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tucker Oaks
1512 Scarlet Oak Loop
1512 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1544 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 1/2 Bath Town Home in Gated Tucker Oaks! - Beautiful Condo in the sought after neighborhood of TUCKER OAKS a GATED COMMUNITY located minutes away from the FLORIDA TURNPIKE, desirable HISTORIC DOWNTOWN DISTRICT and WEST ORANGE BIKE

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Stoneybrook West
1310 PRIORY CIRCLE
1310 Priory Circle, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
Great Space in this town home. Centrally located to everything.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Tucker Oaks
1409 BROKEN OAK DRIVE
1409 Broken Oak Drive, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1216 sqft
2 Bedroom condo in Winter Garden. gated Tucker Oaks, just a short drive to charming downtown Winter Garden and minutes from the Turnpike for an easy commute to work, shopping or the theme parks.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Tucker Oaks
1222 SCARLET OAK LOOP
1222 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1716 sqft
Townhome available July 1st, 2020!!!! 3 BEDROOM 2 AND 1/2 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. Tile thoughtout the first floor, granite counter tops in the kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Tucker Oaks
15327 OAK APPLE COURT
15327 Oak Apple Court, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1544 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful townhouse located at the most desired area of Winter Garden. The property has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and two garage spaces.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
15256 BLACK LION WAY
15256 Black Lion Way, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1698 sqft
Don’t miss out on this charming home with a two-car garage! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
468 WEST PLANT ST
468 Plant Street, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2083 sqft
Available now for a quick move-in! This Plant Street unit is a one-of-a-kind live/work/play townhome for approved businesses. Magnificent open floor plan features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths of modern farmhouse style with an urban flair.

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106
200 Southern Pecan Circle, Winter Garden, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
This first floor, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has all you need with almost 1200 sf of living space. Granite counter tops and all appliances including a washer and dryer.

1 of 16

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
15539 Firelight Drive
15539 Firelight Drive, Winter Garden, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,695
4662 sqft
Massive home has 6 bedrooms 4 baths, bonus room, media room, study and more. Located on a large corner lot in lovely Winter Garden gated community. Close to desirable schools including nearby Foundation Academy.

1 of 47

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
10091 Austrina Oak Loop
10091 Austrina Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,050
4535 sqft
WOW!!! BRAND NEW TWO STORY 6 BED HOME GRANVILLE MODEL ON WATERMARK - NO REAR NEIGHBORS - WOW!! Brand New 6 bedroom 4.5 Bathroom two story home, with pocket office area and large fully equipped kitchen.
City Guide for Winter Garden, FL

At various points Winter Garden has been known as the "large-mouth bass capital" and the "world's biggest citrus shipping center." That's an interesting breakfast combo! One thing's for sure, though: This attractive little city has more going for it than just fish and oranges.

Winter Garden refers to itself as a "community among friends." Well the secret's out, and the city's nearly tripled in size in the last dozen years. If you're a fan of parks, museums, historic downtowns and open-air shopping, you might want to make some new friends here yourself. The short commute to Orlando means jobs, culture and masses of cute theme animals.

Having trouble with Craigslist Winter Garden? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Winter Garden, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Winter Garden apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

