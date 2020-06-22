All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

15345 Harrowgate Way

15345 Harrowgate Way · No Longer Available
Location

15345 Harrowgate Way, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
playground
bathtub
accessible
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedrm Winter Garden Home For Rent SEE TERMS -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: November 18, 2019

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1799.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1899.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1899.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1799/mo
15345 Harrowgate Way
Winter Garden, Florida 34787
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Stone Creek
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Property Sub Type: Two Story Single Family Home
Square Ft: 2404
Year Built: 2003

*4 Bedrm & 2.5 Bath Home
*Two Story Home
*2 Car Garage
*Upstairs Bonus Area
*Living, Family & Dining Rooms
*One Of The Largest Homes In Stone Creek
*Large Master W/Double Vanity & Garden Tub
*All Bedrooms On 2nd Floor
*Extremely Large Fenced Yard
*Cul De Sac Lot
*No Rear Neighbors
*COMMUNITY Park
*COMMUNITY Playground
*CONVENIENT To: Orange County National & Stoneybrook West Golf
*CONVENIENT To: A Rated Schools, Major Roads, & Highways
*CONVENIENT To: 408, 429, Turnpike, & 535
*JUST MINUTES To: Disney
*JUST 25 MINUTES To Downtown Orlando
*JUST MINUTES To: Winter Garden Village
*Walking Distance To: Walgreens, Shops, & Restaurants
*Ceiling Fans INCLUDED
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*Sorry, No Students
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: November 18, 2019

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From Winter Garden go to S. Main St, head to Avalon Rd, left onto Stoneybrook W Pkwy, and right onto Tiverton Blvd, right onto Harrowgate Way.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE3338057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15345 Harrowgate Way have any available units?
15345 Harrowgate Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 15345 Harrowgate Way have?
Some of 15345 Harrowgate Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15345 Harrowgate Way currently offering any rent specials?
15345 Harrowgate Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15345 Harrowgate Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15345 Harrowgate Way is pet friendly.
Does 15345 Harrowgate Way offer parking?
Yes, 15345 Harrowgate Way does offer parking.
Does 15345 Harrowgate Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15345 Harrowgate Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15345 Harrowgate Way have a pool?
No, 15345 Harrowgate Way does not have a pool.
Does 15345 Harrowgate Way have accessible units?
Yes, 15345 Harrowgate Way has accessible units.
Does 15345 Harrowgate Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15345 Harrowgate Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15345 Harrowgate Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15345 Harrowgate Way does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

