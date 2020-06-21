All apartments in Wilton Manors
1225 NE 24th St
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

1225 NE 24th St

1225 Northeast 24th Street · (203) 258-1238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1225 Northeast 24th Street, Wilton Manors, FL 33305
Wilton Manors

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1655 · Avail. now

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Studio - Live Legendary Wilton Drive! - Property Id: 294562

Studio - Live Legendary Wilton Drive!

Intimate cafes, chic boutiques, art galleries around every corner, a weekly outdoor green market, a monthly art walk, and an annual street festival all in your neighborhood!
Rent: $1,655
Square Feet: 627
Deposit: $500
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 space included
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Mwm

TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!

- No Realtor Inquiries -

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294562
Property Id 294562

(RLNE5833020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 NE 24th St have any available units?
1225 NE 24th St has a unit available for $1,655 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1225 NE 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
1225 NE 24th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 NE 24th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 NE 24th St is pet friendly.
Does 1225 NE 24th St offer parking?
Yes, 1225 NE 24th St does offer parking.
Does 1225 NE 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 NE 24th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 NE 24th St have a pool?
No, 1225 NE 24th St does not have a pool.
Does 1225 NE 24th St have accessible units?
No, 1225 NE 24th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 NE 24th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 NE 24th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 NE 24th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 NE 24th St does not have units with air conditioning.
