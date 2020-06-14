156 Apartments for rent in Wilton Manors, FL with garage
Wilton Manors, Florida, is nicknamed the "Island City" for a reason. The city offers spectacular outdoor recreational activities with easy access. From kayaking and fishing to sailing and hiking, Island City has something for every resident.
Wilton Manors is a small city in Broward County, Florida, with a 2010 population of 11,632. Not incorporated until 1947, Wilton Manors is notable for its numerous waterways that appear to divide the city into two. In recent years, the city has gone through a major revitalization project that has led to the creation of many new homes and the construction of several shopping centers designed to grow the economy. Known for its easy access to outdoor recreation, Wilton Manors offers residents the use of a town boat ramp and a boardwalk for observing nature and much more. See more
Wilton Manors apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.