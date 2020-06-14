Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

156 Apartments for rent in Wilton Manors, FL with garage

Wilton Manors apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Wilton Manors
18 Units Available
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,595
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Wilton Manors
28 Units Available
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,695
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1149 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free community, just a short walk away from shopping and dining on Wilton Drive. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, extra storage, and patio/balconies. Lots of amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
320 NE 21st Ct
320 Northeast 21st Court, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1830 sqft
Spacious 2 story corner unit newer townhouse.Granite counters, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry & counter space. Full one car garage with guest parking in the front and back.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
611 NE 28th Street 4
611 NE 28th St, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2400 sqft
Wilton Walk Townhomes - Property Id: 150428 Beautiful new townhomes in Wilton Manors. Features include 3 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms. Master bathroom with giant double shower. Plenty of light. Kitchen boasts modern designs with ample counter space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
609 Ne 28th St.
609 Northeast 28th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1940 sqft
Beautiful new townhomes in Wilton Walk. Features include 2 bedrooms with a den and 3.5 bathrooms. Master bath with giant double shower. Plenty of light. Kitchen boasts modern designs with ample counter space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2617 NE 14th Ave
2617 Northeast 14th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1386 sqft
Enter through your own private patio, lovely tile though main area, 10FT ceilings, designer kitchen w stainless appliances, granite counter tops. Huge pantry closet that would fit an office on the main floor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2025 NE 24TH ST
2025 Northeast 24th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
MUST SEE this REMODELED 2/2 Ocean access WATERFRONT GEM quiet low traffic dead end St. offers the best of E.side living.
Results within 1 mile of Wilton Manors
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Poinsettia Heights
24 Units Available
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,657
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,924
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,021
1107 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Right Outside Your Door, Opportunities for anything await.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Royal Palm Acres
1 Unit Available
3310 NW 21st Ave
3310 Northwest 21st Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1233 sqft
Remodeled modern waterfront 2/1 home with 1 car garage in convenient Oakland Park neighborhood. Beautiful view down ocean access canal. Brand new light and bright kitchen cabinets/countertops. Stainless steel appliances .

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Corals
1 Unit Available
3432 NE 15th Ave
3432 Northeast 15th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1732 sqft
Spacious 3/2.5 townhome in "Hot" Oakland Park. Walking distance to the Arts & Entertainment District. Freshly painted and move-in ready. Tall ceilings, modern kitchen, and baths. Large 2 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Coral Ridge
1 Unit Available
2415 MIDDLE RIVER DR
2415 Middle River Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,999
4967 sqft
Award winning developer's private residence! Gated entrance & lush landscaping designed by George Keen offer ultimate security & privacy.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Coral Ridge
1 Unit Available
2608 NE 27th Ter
2608 Northeast 27th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
3230 sqft
This is a large 5 bedrooms/3 bath/2 car garage/pool (pool fence) home, with 3 separate indoor living rooms and 4 separate outdoor areas. Owner may consider a 6+ month lease and the furniture is negotiable.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
1136 NE 2nd Ave
1136 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2369 sqft
Available for move in July 20th, rapid approval. FULLY FURNISHED townhouse with private fenced in yard. Built in 2016 and in immaculate condition with one car attached garage.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Lake Ridge
1 Unit Available
1137 NE 13th Ave
1137 Northeast 13th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1930 sqft
Bella Caprese townhomes is 3 unit complex ideally located near Sunrise Blvd and NE 15th Ave. This 2 story townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1,930 sq ft , 1 car garage, has large fenced back yard.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Coral Ridge
1 Unit Available
1849 NE 26th Avenue
1849 Northeast 26th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
3051 sqft
Stunning three-story 3 bedroom + den, 3.5 bath townhouse. Over 3,000 SqFt under air in A rated Bayview Elementary School district located east of US 1. Private elevator, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, 42'' cabinets.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Dolphin Isles
1 Unit Available
3111 NE 26th St
3111 Northeast 26th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
4375 sqft
FANTASTIC WATER FRONT 3/2 TOWNHOUSE WITH POOL, 50" ON WATER, AND NO FIXED BRIDGES. SPLIT LEVEL WITH BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEWS, FACING NORTH. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, WITH 2 CAR GARAGE WITH LOTS OF STORAGE.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
1131 N Andrews Ave
1131 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2409 sqft
Very Nice 2/1.1 with 1 car garage townhouse, indoor laundry room, newer kitchen, and bathroom. Large concrete and paver patio area in the private fenced backyard area. No HOA approval needed.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
1329 NE 1st Ave
1329 Northeast 1st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
825 sqft
This is Florida living at it's best! Enjoy this fully updated 2/2 with amazing outdoor living. An outside bar, tiki hut, large sitting area with your very own dipping pool.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Coral Ridge
1 Unit Available
2572 NE 26th St
2572 Northeast 26th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1606 sqft
Welcome to the prestigious Coral Ridge neighborhood. This Lovely Home features include a large spacious open floor plan. From the moment you set into the home you’re welcomed in tons of natural light.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
2829 NE 33rd Ct
2829 Northeast 33rd Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Enjoy a comfortable coastal ambiance from every room in this lovely waterfront condo overlooking a quiet canal. This unit offers a spacious layout with oversized bedrooms each with walk-in closets.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakland Park Central Business District
1 Unit Available
4224 N Dixie Hwy 86
4224 Dixie Highway, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Unit 86 Available 07/01/20 2017 town-home in new community Eastside Village - Property Id: 288925 2017 town-home in new community Eastside Village. 3 bed - 2 1/2 bath / attached 1 car garage / UV privacy screened in lanai.

1 of 25

Last updated December 11 at 02:46am
Coral Brook
1 Unit Available
3621 Northeast 12th Terrace
3621 Northeast 12th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1356 sqft
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession.
Results within 5 miles of Wilton Manors
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
$
Port Royale
55 Units Available
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,555
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1119 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
Cypress Lakes
14 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,253
1429 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
City Guide for Wilton Manors, FL

Wilton Manors, Florida, is nicknamed the "Island City" for a reason. The city offers spectacular outdoor recreational activities with easy access. From kayaking and fishing to sailing and hiking, Island City has something for every resident.

Wilton Manors is a small city in Broward County, Florida, with a 2010 population of 11,632. Not incorporated until 1947, Wilton Manors is notable for its numerous waterways that appear to divide the city into two. In recent years, the city has gone through a major revitalization project that has led to the creation of many new homes and the construction of several shopping centers designed to grow the economy. Known for its easy access to outdoor recreation, Wilton Manors offers residents the use of a town boat ramp and a boardwalk for observing nature and much more. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wilton Manors, FL

Wilton Manors apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

