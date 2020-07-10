/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:36 PM
424 Apartments for rent in Wilton Manors, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
29 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,600
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1149 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free community, just a short walk away from shopping and dining on Wilton Drive. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, extra storage, and patio/balconies. Lots of amenities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
19 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,585
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1440 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
611 NE 29th Dr
611 Northeast 29th Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1127 sqft
Del Mare Estates Luxury Apartments - Property Id: 278286 Welcome to Del Mare Estates. 15 BRAND NEW WATERFRONT LUXURY APARTMENTS featuring innovative and contemporary floor plans.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
605 NE 28TH ST
605 NE 28th St, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wilton Manors townhouse just blocks from Wilton Drive! NEW in 2018! 2 bedrooms plus den/office/3rd bedroom. Sleek and Contemporary, TRI-Level town homes with 9' ceilings.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
320 NE 21st Ct
320 Northeast 21st Court, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1830 sqft
Spacious 2 story corner unit newer townhouse.Granite counters, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry & counter space. Full one car garage with guest parking in the front and back.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
3050 NE 5th Ter
3050 Northeast 5th Terrace, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
788 sqft
Quiet Corner unit with great Eastern exposure, 2 sliding doors flowing off the dining area to your own private fenced in yard / patio perfect for entertaining or just enjoying quiet times. Melrose Park type intimate complex with a pool..
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
222 NE 21st St
222 Northeast 21st Street, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1574 sqft
Palm Island House offers it's clients a beautifully appointed 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom turnkey rental home surrounded by lavish privacy.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
602 NE 27th St
602 Northeast 27th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1620 sqft
Large 1/1 with office, private fenced backyard. Back side of the duplex. Just 2 blocks from all the dining, entertainment, shopping, and excitement of Wilton DR! Good sized laundry room with washer and dryer. Open living room/kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
Wilton Manors
2741 NE 16th Ter
2741 Northeast 16th Terrace, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This Adorable Two Bedroom Bungalow in East Wilton Manors will Capture your attention at First Site. The front covered porch is so inviting, you'll want to move right in. The House sits on a gorgeous street in a fabulous location.
1 of 66
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
2217 NE 17th Ter
2217 Northeast 17th Terrace, Wilton Manors, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3341 sqft
Exquisite new very modern contemporary home with custom features throughout from an impressive two story waterfall at entry as well as a water fall poolside.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
2741 NE 16th Ave
2741 Northeast 16th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Minutes to Beach! Gorgeous, Remodeled, FURNISHED Mid-Century Modern home, 2/2, w/ Den, dripping in charm and ambiance. SEASONAL- $3400 mo. / ANNUAL - $2700 mo.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
1309 NE 23rd Street
1309 Northeast 23rd Street, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit in quaint duplex in the heart of Wilton Manors.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
648 Kensington PL
648 Kensington Place, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
RARELY AVAILABLE for RENT - You don't want to miss the opportunity - to live in a fully remodeled - open floor plan townhouse located on the private Island Community of Townhouse Isle.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
2617 NE 14th Ave
2617 Northeast 14th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1386 sqft
Enter through your own private patio, lovely tile though main area, 10FT ceilings, designer kitchen w stainless appliances, granite counter tops. Huge pantry closet that would fit an office on the main floor.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
2025 NE 24TH ST
2025 Northeast 24th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
MUST SEE this REMODELED 2/2 Ocean access WATERFRONT GEM quiet low traffic dead end St. offers the best of E.side living.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
2804 NE 9th Ter
2804 Northeast 9th Terrace, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Lovely place to live in Wilton Manors! Walk to the Drive! 2/1 at NE 28th Street and NE 9th Terrace. Upgraded throughout, granite and stainless appliances in kitchen. Nice landscaping and backyard.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
209 NW 23rd St
209 Northwest 23rd Street, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
602 sqft
SOUGHT AFTER WILTON MANORS LOCATION 1/1 APT IN A TRIPLEX JUST OFF ANDREWS AVE ON QUIET STREET. AN OPEN FLOORPLAN W/VAULTED CEILINGS AT EAST END OF BLD. HAS ITS OWN BACK PATIO & DRIVEWAY W/CAR CANOPY. TILE FLOORS THRU-OUT & UPDATED KITCHEN & BATH.
Results within 1 mile of Wilton Manors
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
37 Units Available
Poinsettia Heights
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,533
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,919
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,552
1107 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Right Outside Your Door, Opportunities for anything await.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Acres
1991 NW 32nd Ct
1991 Northwest 32nd Court, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1450 sqft
Updated 2/2; quiet neighborhood; near I-95 - Property Id: 309875 This is a large 2/2 in a quiet neighborhood on a corner lot. It is situated close to 95 in Oakland Park.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Middle River Terrace
644 NE 16th St
644 Northeast 16th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Designer inspired, mid-century modern bungalow, is your home away from home. This very clean and cozy space is fully furnished and available for the off-season.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Ridge
1209 N Victoria Park Rd
1209 North Victoria Park Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
850 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom apartment in Lake Ridge with modern finishes, tons of closets/storage, central air conditioning and all new appliances, including dishwasher. Laundry room with newer washer/dryer.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Acres
1871 NW 36th St
1871 Northwest 36th Street, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1667 sqft
This is the ticket. Fully furninshed private home with heated pool. Ocean access from the wide canal. Some Bridges. Deeded dock. Wonderful place to hang your hat. Master bath off pool area. Out door shower and hot tub.
1 of 57
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Ridge
2608 NE 27th Ter
2608 Northeast 27th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
3230 sqft
This is a large 5 bedrooms/3 bath/2 car garage/pool (pool fence) home, with 3 separate indoor living rooms and 4 separate outdoor areas. Owner may consider a 6+ month lease and the furniture is negotiable.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Dolphin Isles
3111 NE 26th St
3111 Northeast 26th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
4375 sqft
FANTASTIC WATER FRONT 3/2 TOWNHOUSE WITH POOL, 50" ON WATER, AND NO FIXED BRIDGES. SPLIT LEVEL WITH BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEWS, FACING NORTH. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, WITH 2 CAR GARAGE WITH LOTS OF STORAGE.
