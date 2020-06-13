Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 AM

496 Apartments for rent in Wilton Manors, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wilton Manors
8 Units Available
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,352
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community offering updated townhomes and apartments. Interiors feature granite countertops, new appliances and new carpeting. Stunning, resort-style layout with a pool and lots of green space.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Wilton Manors
18 Units Available
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,595
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Wilton Manors
28 Units Available
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,695
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1149 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free community, just a short walk away from shopping and dining on Wilton Drive. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, extra storage, and patio/balconies. Lots of amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
320 NE 21st Ct
320 Northeast 21st Court, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1830 sqft
Spacious 2 story corner unit newer townhouse.Granite counters, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry & counter space. Full one car garage with guest parking in the front and back.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
3000 NE 5th Ter
3000 Northeast 5th Terrace, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1000 sqft
Nicely updated 2/2 corner unit with river views,open kitchen with stainless appliances including dishwasher (BRAND NEW refrigerator), pantry, spacious living room with balcony looking out to water, master suite has great views of river, large

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
222 NE 21st St
222 Northeast 21st Street, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1574 sqft
Palm Island House offers it's clients a beautifully appointed 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom turnkey rental home surrounded by lavish privacy.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
611 NE 29th Drive
611 Northeast 29th Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Del Mare Estates. 15 BRAND NEW WATERFRONT LUXURY APARTMENTS featuring innovative and contemporary floor plans.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2217 NE 17th Ter
2217 Northeast 17th Terrace, Wilton Manors, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3341 sqft
Exquisite new very modern contemporary home with custom features throughout from an impressive two story waterfall at entry as well as a water fall poolside.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
910 NE 23rd Dr
910 Northeast 23rd Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1836 sqft
Cute and well maintained updated 2 bed/2 bath plus a Florida room located in Wilton Manors 1 block off Wilton Drive. Back unit of a 2 unit duplex.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
1309 NE 23rd Street
1309 Northeast 23rd Street, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit in quaint duplex in the heart of Wilton Manors.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
717 NW 23rd St
717 Northwest 23rd Street, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1670 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH POOL HOME IN SPECTACULAR WILTON MANORS NEIGHBORHOOD. POSSIBLE SHORTER TERM OPTION....NICE OPEN LAYOUT, SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN. PRIVATE POOL AREA IN TROPICAL SETTING.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
3012 NE 5th Ter
3012 Northeast 5th Terrace, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1758 sqft
Little know area of 12 townhouses know as Villa Escondida just west of NE 6 Ave walk-able to Wilton Drive. Private fenced in back yard has a small private pool-Spa. All Bedrooms are upstairs with a powder room down.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
136 NE 19th Ct
136 Northeast 19th Court, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENOVATED 1/1 WITH SCREENED PATIO AND COURT YARD VIEW AT MANOR GROVE VILLAGE 2. SUNNY SCREENED PATIO. NEW CONTEMPORARY WITH QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW BATH WITH LARGE VANITY THAT HAS TONS OF STORAGE.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2617 NE 14th Ave
2617 Northeast 14th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1386 sqft
Enter through your own private patio, lovely tile though main area, 10FT ceilings, designer kitchen w stainless appliances, granite counter tops. Huge pantry closet that would fit an office on the main floor.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
651 Kensington Place
651 Kensington Place, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Launch your Kayaks in your backyard from this clean and quiet 2 bedroom 1.5 bath waterfront townhouse in the heart of Wilton Manors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2025 NE 24TH ST
2025 Northeast 24th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
MUST SEE this REMODELED 2/2 Ocean access WATERFRONT GEM quiet low traffic dead end St. offers the best of E.side living.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2741 NE 16th Ave
2741 Northeast 16th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Minutes to Beach! Gorgeous, Remodeled, Furnished Mid-Century Modern home, 2/2, w/ Den, dripping in charm and ambiance.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2804 NE 9th Ter
2804 Northeast 9th Terrace, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Lovely place to live in Wilton Manors! Walk to the Drive! 2/1 at NE 28th Street and NE 9th Terrace. Upgraded throughout, granite and stainless appliances in kitchen. Nice landscaping and backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Wilton Manors

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Poinsettia Heights
1 Unit Available
1524 NE 18th Ave
1524 Northeast 18th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2804 sqft
Beautiful home on the only fresh water lake in East Fort Lauderdale where you can paddle board, kayak, and swim! Can be delivered fully furnished and equipped, or empty to design your own way. There are 2 stories including 4 bedrooms and 3.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Royal Palm Acres
1 Unit Available
3310 NW 21st Ave
3310 Northwest 21st Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1233 sqft
Remodeled modern waterfront 2/1 home with 1 car garage in convenient Oakland Park neighborhood. Beautiful view down ocean access canal. Brand new light and bright kitchen cabinets/countertops. Stainless steel appliances .

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
2601 NE 32nd St
2601 Northeast 32nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
clean and quiet oversized 2/1 in desirable Coral Ridge duplex very close to the Coral Ridge mall and lots of restaurants. Open kitchen and large rooms open up to covered patio and fenced yard. Laundry facilities on site.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
1425 NW 4th Ave
1425 Northwest 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2398 sqft
Completely remodeled unit is 2nd unit in triplex with a pool! located at front of property and features travetine floors, Fully equipped kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, recessed lighting, safe for personal items, and

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
South Corals
1 Unit Available
1607 NE 32ND ST
1607 Northeast 32nd Street, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$975
350 sqft
AMAZING COZY EFFICIENCY APARTMENT WITH HIGH CEILINGS FOR SHORT OR LONG TERM RENTAL, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, FULLY FURNISHED WITH SLICK DESIGN, 40' TV, NEW BAMBOO FLOOR, REMOLDED BATHROOM, ALL LINENS AND KITCHENWARE INCLUDED, WALKING DISTANCE TO THE

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Middle River Terrace
1 Unit Available
644 NE 16th St
644 Northeast 16th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Designer inspired, mid-century modern bungalow, is your home away from home. This very clean and cozy space is fully furnished and available for the off-season.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wilton Manors, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wilton Manors renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

