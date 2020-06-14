/
furnished apartments
226 Furnished Apartments for rent in Wilton Manors, FL
Wilton Manors
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,695
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1149 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free community, just a short walk away from shopping and dining on Wilton Drive. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, extra storage, and patio/balconies. Lots of amenities.
Wilton Manors
57 NE 24th St
57 Northeast 24th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2 bed, 2 bath in a Key West resort style property. Just 4 blocks to the center of Wilton Drive and just a 10 minute drive to Ft Lauderdale beach, downtown and Las Olas. Fully furnished and includes water, sewer, trash, electric, WiFi & streaming TV.
Wilton Manors
2633 NE 6th Ave
2633 Northeast 6th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2/1 available immediately. $1550/mo for 6 month lease, or $2000/mo for 12 month lease. Unit comes fully furnished and all utilities included. Washer/dryer hook-up in the unit and private yard.
Wilton Manors
717 NW 23rd St
717 Northwest 23rd Street, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1670 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH POOL HOME IN SPECTACULAR WILTON MANORS NEIGHBORHOOD. POSSIBLE SHORTER TERM OPTION....NICE OPEN LAYOUT, SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN. PRIVATE POOL AREA IN TROPICAL SETTING.
Wilton Manors
2660 NE 8th Ave
2660 Northeast 8th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
610 sqft
This tastefully furnished second floor unit is located in The Grove, a gated community ideally located just off Wilton Drive.
Wilton Manors
707 NE 22nd Dr
707 Northeast 22nd Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available 07/15/20 Wilton Manors Newly Renovated - Property Id: 275099 Short term rental available in the heart of Wilton Manors within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, bars, clubs.
Wilton Manors
2741 NE 16th Ave
2741 Northeast 16th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Minutes to Beach! Gorgeous, Remodeled, Furnished Mid-Century Modern home, 2/2, w/ Den, dripping in charm and ambiance.
Poinsettia Heights
1524 NE 18th Ave
1524 Northeast 18th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2804 sqft
Beautiful home on the only fresh water lake in East Fort Lauderdale where you can paddle board, kayak, and swim! Can be delivered fully furnished and equipped, or empty to design your own way. There are 2 stories including 4 bedrooms and 3.
South Corals
1607 NE 32ND ST
1607 Northeast 32nd Street, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$975
350 sqft
AMAZING COZY EFFICIENCY APARTMENT WITH HIGH CEILINGS FOR SHORT OR LONG TERM RENTAL, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, FULLY FURNISHED WITH SLICK DESIGN, 40' TV, NEW BAMBOO FLOOR, REMOLDED BATHROOM, ALL LINENS AND KITCHENWARE INCLUDED, WALKING DISTANCE TO THE
Central Oakland Park
3860 NE 10TH AVE
3860 Northeast 10th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$1,050
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
AMAZING AND GORGEOUS FULLY FURNISHED MODERN STUDIO WITH A FULL BATHROOM FOR RENT. APARTMENT COMES WITH NEW KITCHEN AND QUARTZ COUNTERTOP, NEW ICE COLD CENTRAL A/C WITH NEST SYSTEM, NEW IMPACT WINDOWS, AND DOORS, TOTALLY FENCED IN PROPERTY.
Middle River Terrace
644 NE 16th St
644 Northeast 16th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Designer inspired, mid-century modern bungalow, is your home away from home. This very clean and cozy space is fully furnished and available for the off-season.
Middle River Terrace
640 NE 16th St
640 Northeast 16th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Short term leases only. Designer inspired, mid-century modern bungalow, is your home away from home. This very clean and cozy space is fully furnished.
South Middle River
1602 NE 1st Ave
1602 Northeast 1st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
776 sqft
1 + DEN FULLY FURNISHED single family home available for rent 1 block from Wilton Drive.
Middle River Terrace
524 NE 16th Ct
524 NE 16th Ct, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
744 sqft
Welcome to this slice of paradise.
Lake Ridge
1128 NE 17TH TER
1128 Northeast 17th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
ELECTRIC WATER AND INTERNET INCLUDED!! You’ll love this beautiful, fully furnished, 1-bedroom apt in the heart of Ft.
Lake Ridge
1503 NE 12TH ST
1503 NE 12th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
680 sqft
ALL UTILITIES ARE INLCUDED WITH THIS PRICE!..You’ll love this beautifully furnished 1-bedroom 1 bathroom apt in the heart of Ft.
Poinsettia Heights
1517 NE 17th Ter
1517 Northeast 17th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2766 sqft
Short Term Rental listed on Airbnb... Casa Del Mar- Spacious / totally updated / furnished 3 Bedroom with bonus room / 3 Bathroom single family home available with price ranges from $2995 - $4500 per week.
South Middle River
1136 NE 2nd Ave
1136 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2369 sqft
Available for move in July 20th, rapid approval. FULLY FURNISHED townhouse with private fenced in yard. Built in 2016 and in immaculate condition with one car attached garage.
Middle River Terrace
834 NE 18th Ct
834 Northeast 18th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
700 sqft
Former Air BnB, tastefully decorated and fully furnished*all utilities & internet included*short or long-term lease possible*corner private unit just steps to Wilton Manors, the beaches, downtown Fort Lauderdale and more.
Wilton Manors
2200 Lazy Ln
2200 Lazy Lane, Lazy Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
3115 sqft
IN THE ELEGANT, SOPHISTICATED NEIGHBORHOOD OF LAZY LAKE/WILTON MANORS, BEAUTIFUL ROOM IN A HOUSE, WITH SHARED BATHROOM. FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.HAVE THE FEELING OF BEING IN A SPA VACATION IN THIS SANCTUARY HOUSE WITH 0.
Coral Shores
2030 NE 30 Street
2030 Northeast 30th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1531 sqft
Palm Springs style meets Key West in Coral Shores. Furnished 3/2 pool home available immediately through November 30, 2020.
Lake Ridge
1108 NE 16th Terrace
1108 Northeast 16th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available immediately. 2bd/1ba fully furnished apartment in ideal location. Close to everything! property was airbnb and now seeking tenants for 6 mo lease (with some flexibility). all utilities included
Coral Ridge
1820 NE 26th Ave
1820 Northeast 26th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
AVALIBLE AUGUST 1 ,2020 .Beautiful FURNISHED 2 bed 2 bath (1 shower and 1 Bathtub/shower) apartment located in the heart of CORAL RIDGE. For an additional $200 landlord will pay Electric , Cable , WiFi , Water, and Garbage.
Coral Ridge
2425 NE 25th Pl
2425 Northeast 25th Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,250
900 sqft
Vacation Location! Beautiful, new upscale remodeled, full size washer and dryer, furnished 1 bed/1 bath unit with brand new pool, your own laundry room, hot water on demand, outdoor yard area and plenty of parking.
