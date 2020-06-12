/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM
410 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wilton Manors, FL
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Wilton Manors
18 Units Available
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Wilton Manors
28 Units Available
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1149 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free community, just a short walk away from shopping and dining on Wilton Drive. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, extra storage, and patio/balconies. Lots of amenities.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wilton Manors
5 Units Available
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
860 sqft
A beautiful community offering updated townhomes and apartments. Interiors feature granite countertops, new appliances and new carpeting. Stunning, resort-style layout with a pool and lots of green space.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2705 NE 9th Ave
2705 Northeast 9th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Wilton Villas - Property Id: 300110 Awesome location in the heart of Wilton Manors.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
611 NE 27th St 1
611 Northeast 27th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Tranquil 2/2 Walking Distance to Wilton Drive - Property Id: 268850 Location, location, location! This property is 2 blocks from the famous Wilton drive and less than 3 miles from Las Olas.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
707 NE 22nd Dr
707 Northeast 22nd Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available 07/15/20 Wilton Manors Newly Renovated - Property Id: 275099 Short term rental available in the heart of Wilton Manors within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, bars, clubs.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
609 Ne 28th St.
609 Northeast 28th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1940 sqft
Beautiful new townhomes in Wilton Walk. Features include 2 bedrooms with a den and 3.5 bathrooms. Master bath with giant double shower. Plenty of light. Kitchen boasts modern designs with ample counter space.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
3000 NE 5th Ter
3000 Northeast 5th Terrace, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1000 sqft
Nicely updated 2/2 corner unit with river views,open kitchen with stainless appliances including dishwasher (BRAND NEW refrigerator), pantry, spacious living room with balcony looking out to water, master suite has great views of river, large
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
57 NE 24th St
57 Northeast 24th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2 bed, 2 bath in a Key West resort style property. Just 4 blocks to the center of Wilton Drive and just a 10 minute drive to Ft Lauderdale beach, downtown and Las Olas. Fully furnished and includes water, sewer, trash, electric, WiFi & streaming TV.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
910 NE 23rd Dr
910 Northeast 23rd Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1836 sqft
Cute and well maintained updated 2 bed/2 bath plus a Florida room located in Wilton Manors 1 block off Wilton Drive. Back unit of a 2 unit duplex.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2633 NE 6th Ave
2633 Northeast 6th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2/1 available immediately. $1550/mo for 6 month lease, or $2000/mo for 12 month lease. Unit comes fully furnished and all utilities included. Washer/dryer hook-up in the unit and private yard.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2660 NE 8th Ave
2660 Northeast 8th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
610 sqft
This tastefully furnished second floor unit is located in The Grove, a gated community ideally located just off Wilton Drive.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2617 NE 14th Ave
2617 Northeast 14th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1386 sqft
Enter through your own private patio, lovely tile though main area, 10FT ceilings, designer kitchen w stainless appliances, granite counter tops. Huge pantry closet that would fit an office on the main floor.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
900 NE 26th St
900 Northeast 26th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful corner unit, desirable second floor, expansive floorpan, freshly painted walls, new A/C unit, large, spacious bedrooms in a charming building. Located in the heart of Wilton Manors and most desired location. Two assigned parking spaces.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2607 NE 8th Ave
2607 Northeast 8th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
844 sqft
VACANT!!~WILTON MANORS**CHARMING~BRAND NEW ULTRA MODERN~2BED/1BA~1ST FLOOR~ WELCOME HOME TO THIS "MELROSE PLACE STYLE" GEM!~MOVE RIGHT IN TO THIS IMMACULATE RESIDENCE~WASHER & DRYER CONVENIENTLY LOCATE SECONDS FROM FRONT DOOR~MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
651 Kensington Place
651 Kensington Place, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Launch your Kayaks in your backyard from this clean and quiet 2 bedroom 1.5 bath waterfront townhouse in the heart of Wilton Manors.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2025 NE 24TH ST
2025 Northeast 24th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
MUST SEE this REMODELED 2/2 Ocean access WATERFRONT GEM quiet low traffic dead end St. offers the best of E.side living.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2741 NE 16th Ave
2741 Northeast 16th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Minutes to Beach! Gorgeous, Remodeled, Furnished Mid-Century Modern home, 2/2, w/ Den, dripping in charm and ambiance.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2804 NE 9th Ter
2804 Northeast 9th Terrace, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Lovely place to live in Wilton Manors! Walk to the Drive! 2/1 at NE 28th Street and NE 9th Terrace. Upgraded throughout, granite and stainless appliances in kitchen. Nice landscaping and backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Wilton Manors
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Poinsettia Heights
25 Units Available
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,021
1107 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Right Outside Your Door, Opportunities for anything await.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
1791 NE 4th Avenue
1791 Northeast 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1760 sqft
Waterfront Furnished Townhome on Wilton Dr. - Property Id: 282401 Spacious furnished newly updated 2 bedroom/2.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
1329 NE 1st Ave
1329 Northeast 1st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
825 sqft
This is Florida living at it's best! Enjoy this fully updated 2/2 with amazing outdoor living. An outside bar, tiki hut, large sitting area with your very own dipping pool.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Royal Palm Acres
1 Unit Available
3310 NW 21st Ave
3310 Northwest 21st Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1233 sqft
Remodeled modern waterfront 2/1 home with 1 car garage in convenient Oakland Park neighborhood. Beautiful view down ocean access canal. Brand new light and bright kitchen cabinets/countertops. Stainless steel appliances .
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
2601 NE 32nd St
2601 Northeast 32nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
clean and quiet oversized 2/1 in desirable Coral Ridge duplex very close to the Coral Ridge mall and lots of restaurants. Open kitchen and large rooms open up to covered patio and fenced yard. Laundry facilities on site.
