Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM

188 Apartments for rent in Wilton Manors, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wilton Manors renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wilton Manors
8 Units Available
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community offering updated townhomes and apartments. Interiors feature granite countertops, new appliances and new carpeting. Stunning, resort-style layout with a pool and lots of green space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
611 NE 27th St 1
611 Northeast 27th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Tranquil 2/2 Walking Distance to Wilton Drive - Property Id: 268850 Location, location, location! This property is 2 blocks from the famous Wilton drive and less than 3 miles from Las Olas.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
611 NE 28th Street 4
611 NE 28th St, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2400 sqft
Wilton Walk Townhomes - Property Id: 150428 Beautiful new townhomes in Wilton Manors. Features include 3 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms. Master bathroom with giant double shower. Plenty of light. Kitchen boasts modern designs with ample counter space.
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
South Corals
1 Unit Available
1607 NE 32ND ST
1607 Northeast 32nd Street, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$975
350 sqft
AMAZING COZY EFFICIENCY APARTMENT WITH HIGH CEILINGS FOR SHORT OR LONG TERM RENTAL, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, FULLY FURNISHED WITH SLICK DESIGN, 40' TV, NEW BAMBOO FLOOR, REMOLDED BATHROOM, ALL LINENS AND KITCHENWARE INCLUDED, WALKING DISTANCE TO THE

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Coral Ridge
1 Unit Available
2719 NE 19th St
2719 Northeast 19th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,500
4743 sqft
This Coral Ridge Estate is Perfect for Entertaining Family and Friends, 5 Bed and 5 Baths, Pool and Media Room Huge Gourmet Kitchen, Master Bedroom with Vaulted tongue and groove ceiling and two Giant Closets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Coral Brook
1 Unit Available
3020 NE 16th Ave
3020 Northeast 16th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
2/2 at a great value in River Shores, a gated community featuring dockage for small boats and kayaks, beautiful pool area on the Middle River and a gym close to Wilton Manors, 1-95, and the beach.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Coral Ridge
1 Unit Available
2608 NE 27th Ter
2608 Northeast 27th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
3230 sqft
This is a large 5 bedrooms/3 bath/2 car garage/pool (pool fence) home, with 3 separate indoor living rooms and 4 separate outdoor areas. Owner may consider a 6+ month lease and the furniture is negotiable.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Coral Ridge
1 Unit Available
1813 Middle River Dr.
1813 Middle River Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1150 sqft
Tropical paradise, tranquil, quiet and conveniently located. Renovated with hardwood floors, cove molding, granite counter tops & new cabinets. Impact windows and doors.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
1775 N. Andrews Square #110
1775 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
975 sqft
Look no further for an apartment that is gorgeous, updated appliances with a tasteful movie lover theme. From the vintage posters of classic movies, to full painted arts of beloved classics. California closet, amazing stone showers.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
1344 NW 9th Ave
1344 Northwest 9th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
ENTIRE HOUSE ?? Amazon Echo Self Check-in The house has everything you will need for a safe, comfortable, and relaxed stay: a well-equipped kitchen, washer+dryer, bed linens, towels, iron+ironing board, full length mirrors,55 inchTV ??, Netflix,
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Flagler Heights
11 Units Available
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,793
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,663
1476 sqft
This community features a game room, gym, clubhouse and concierge. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Just a short drive from Holiday Park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
36 Units Available
Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,609
677 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,739
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1179 sqft
Great location for commuters, near I-95, A1A and Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Community includes concierge, BBQ grill, bike storage and parking. Units boast bathtub, extra storage, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Flagler Heights
4 Units Available
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,935
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Air-conditioned units with in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Granite countertops. Pet-friendly community with coffee bar and media room. Swimming pool on site. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Beverly Heights
13 Units Available
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,040
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1268 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Melrose Park
20 Units Available
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,300
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
Cypress Lakes
14 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,607
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1429 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
Lake Ridge
25 Units Available
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,578
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,507
1448 sqft
This luxury community features an urban Zen garden, spa treatment rooms and an on-site sports bar. Units have spacious balconies and huge pantries. Located right across from Holiday Park and near Sunrise Boulevard's shopping.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Flagler Heights
54 Units Available
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,550
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Victoria Park
25 Units Available
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,640
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along Sunrise Blvd and close to Holiday Park. Contemporary apartments feature granite counters, a balcony/patio, private laundry facilities and garbage disposal. Community offers a pool, a clubhouse and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,447
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1409 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Harbordale
45 Units Available
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,729
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1187 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 07:05pm
$
Flagler Heights
20 Units Available
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,574
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
River Oaks
33 Units Available
Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,851
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1185 sqft
Select Two Bedrooms: Up to 6 Weeks Free - Call Today to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
10 Units Available
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,169
1260 sqft
Within easy reach of I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Apartments featuring chef-style kitchens with side-by-side refrigerators in a garden-style community with an outdoor lanai, movie theater, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
City Guide for Wilton Manors, FL

Wilton Manors, Florida, is nicknamed the "Island City" for a reason. The city offers spectacular outdoor recreational activities with easy access. From kayaking and fishing to sailing and hiking, Island City has something for every resident.

Wilton Manors is a small city in Broward County, Florida, with a 2010 population of 11,632. Not incorporated until 1947, Wilton Manors is notable for its numerous waterways that appear to divide the city into two. In recent years, the city has gone through a major revitalization project that has led to the creation of many new homes and the construction of several shopping centers designed to grow the economy. Known for its easy access to outdoor recreation, Wilton Manors offers residents the use of a town boat ramp and a boardwalk for observing nature and much more. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wilton Manors, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wilton Manors renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

