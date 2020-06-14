188 Apartments for rent in Wilton Manors, FL with hardwood floors
Wilton Manors, Florida, is nicknamed the "Island City" for a reason. The city offers spectacular outdoor recreational activities with easy access. From kayaking and fishing to sailing and hiking, Island City has something for every resident.
Wilton Manors is a small city in Broward County, Florida, with a 2010 population of 11,632. Not incorporated until 1947, Wilton Manors is notable for its numerous waterways that appear to divide the city into two. In recent years, the city has gone through a major revitalization project that has led to the creation of many new homes and the construction of several shopping centers designed to grow the economy. Known for its easy access to outdoor recreation, Wilton Manors offers residents the use of a town boat ramp and a boardwalk for observing nature and much more. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wilton Manors renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.