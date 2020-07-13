Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:36 AM

376 Apartments for rent in Wilton Manors, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wilton Manors apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,595
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1440 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
11 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,557
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community offering updated townhomes and apartments. Interiors feature granite countertops, new appliances and new carpeting. Stunning, resort-style layout with a pool and lots of green space.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
28 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,600
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1149 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free community, just a short walk away from shopping and dining on Wilton Drive. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, extra storage, and patio/balconies. Lots of amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
320 NE 21st Ct
320 Northeast 21st Court, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1830 sqft
Spacious 2 story corner unit newer townhouse.Granite counters, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry & counter space. Full one car garage with guest parking in the front and back.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
605 NE 28TH ST
605 NE 28th St, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wilton Manors townhouse just blocks from Wilton Drive! NEW in 2018! 2 bedrooms plus den/office/3rd bedroom. Sleek and Contemporary, TRI-Level town homes with 9' ceilings.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
2607 NE 8th Ave
2607 Northeast 8th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1/1 Condo located steps from the Wilton Drive Entertainment District, yet on a quite street. Walking distance to Starbucks, Publix and all the Drive has to offer. On site laundry, community pool with well maintained common areas.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
3050 NE 5th Ter
3050 Northeast 5th Terrace, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
788 sqft
Quiet Corner unit with great Eastern exposure, 2 sliding doors flowing off the dining area to your own private fenced in yard / patio perfect for entertaining or just enjoying quiet times. Melrose Park type intimate complex with a pool..

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
611 NE 29th Dr
611 Northeast 29th Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1127 sqft
Del Mare Estates Luxury Apartments - Property Id: 278286 Welcome to Del Mare Estates. 15 BRAND NEW WATERFRONT LUXURY APARTMENTS featuring innovative and contemporary floor plans.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
222 NE 21st St
222 Northeast 21st Street, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1574 sqft
Palm Island House offers it's clients a beautifully appointed 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom turnkey rental home surrounded by lavish privacy.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
609 Ne 28th St.
609 Northeast 28th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1940 sqft
Beautiful new townhomes in Wilton Walk. Features include 2 bedrooms with a den and 3.5 bathrooms. Master bath with giant double shower. Plenty of light. Kitchen boasts modern designs with ample counter space.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
1225 NE 24th St
1225 Northeast 24th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
Studio - Live Legendary Wilton Drive! - Property Id: 294562 Studio - Live Legendary Wilton Drive! Intimate cafes, chic boutiques, art galleries around every corner, a weekly outdoor green market, a monthly art walk, and an annual street festival

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
2741 NE 16th Ave
2741 Northeast 16th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Minutes to Beach! Gorgeous, Remodeled, FURNISHED Mid-Century Modern home, 2/2, w/ Den, dripping in charm and ambiance. SEASONAL- $3400 mo. / ANNUAL - $2700 mo.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
900 NE 26th St
900 Northeast 26th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful corner unit, desirable second floor, expansive floorpan, freshly painted walls, new A/C unit, large, spacious bedrooms in a charming building. Located in the heart of Wilton Manors and most desired location. Two assigned parking spaces.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
648 Kensington PL
648 Kensington Place, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
RARELY AVAILABLE for RENT - You don't want to miss the opportunity - to live in a fully remodeled - open floor plan townhouse located on the private Island Community of Townhouse Isle.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
2617 NE 14th Ave
2617 Northeast 14th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1386 sqft
Enter through your own private patio, lovely tile though main area, 10FT ceilings, designer kitchen w stainless appliances, granite counter tops. Huge pantry closet that would fit an office on the main floor.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
2025 NE 24TH ST
2025 Northeast 24th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
MUST SEE this REMODELED 2/2 Ocean access WATERFRONT GEM quiet low traffic dead end St. offers the best of E.side living.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
2804 NE 9th Ter
2804 Northeast 9th Terrace, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Lovely place to live in Wilton Manors! Walk to the Drive! 2/1 at NE 28th Street and NE 9th Terrace. Upgraded throughout, granite and stainless appliances in kitchen. Nice landscaping and backyard.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Wilton Manors
2616 NE 14th Avenue - 3
2616 Northeast 14th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment in the HEART of the WILTON MANORS. Tile Flooring, New Appliances, Central A/C, New Kitchen Cabinets. Hurricane Impact Windows. Rent Includes Water and Pest Control. Apt is on 1st Floor.
Results within 1 mile of Wilton Manors
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
37 Units Available
Poinsettia Heights
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,533
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,919
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,552
1107 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Right Outside Your Door, Opportunities for anything await.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
2601 NE 32nd St
2601 Northeast 32nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
clean and quiet oversized 2/1 in desirable Coral Ridge duplex very close to the Coral Ridge mall and lots of restaurants. Open kitchen and large rooms open up to covered patio and fenced yard. Laundry facilities on site.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Royal Palm Acres
1871 NW 36th St
1871 Northwest 36th Street, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1667 sqft
This is the ticket. Fully furninshed private home with heated pool. Ocean access from the wide canal. Some Bridges. Deeded dock. Wonderful place to hang your hat. Master bath off pool area. Out door shower and hot tub.

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Coral Ridge
2608 NE 27th Ter
2608 Northeast 27th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
3230 sqft
This is a large 5 bedrooms/3 bath/2 car garage/pool (pool fence) home, with 3 separate indoor living rooms and 4 separate outdoor areas. Owner may consider a 6+ month lease and the furniture is negotiable.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Dolphin Isles
3111 NE 26th St
3111 Northeast 26th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
4375 sqft
FANTASTIC WATER FRONT 3/2 TOWNHOUSE WITH POOL, 50" ON WATER, AND NO FIXED BRIDGES. SPLIT LEVEL WITH BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEWS, FACING NORTH. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, WITH 2 CAR GARAGE WITH LOTS OF STORAGE.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Coral Ridge
2425 NE 25th Pl
2425 Northeast 25th Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,250
900 sqft
Vacation Location! Beautiful, new upscale remodeled, full size washer and dryer, furnished 1 bed/1 bath unit with brand new pool, your own laundry room, hot water on demand, outdoor yard area and plenty of parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wilton Manors, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wilton Manors apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

