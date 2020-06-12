/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM
310 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wilton Manors, FL
Wilton Manors
28 Units Available
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1357 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free community, just a short walk away from shopping and dining on Wilton Drive. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, extra storage, and patio/balconies. Lots of amenities.
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
611 NE 28th Street 4
611 NE 28th St, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2400 sqft
Wilton Walk Townhomes - Property Id: 150428 Beautiful new townhomes in Wilton Manors. Features include 3 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms. Master bathroom with giant double shower. Plenty of light. Kitchen boasts modern designs with ample counter space.
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
222 NE 21st St
222 Northeast 21st Street, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1574 sqft
Palm Island House offers it's clients a beautifully appointed 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom turnkey rental home surrounded by lavish privacy.
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2217 NE 17th Ter
2217 Northeast 17th Terrace, Wilton Manors, FL
Exquisite new very modern contemporary home with custom features throughout from an impressive two story waterfall at entry as well as a water fall poolside.
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
1309 NE 23rd Street
1309 Northeast 23rd Street, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit in quaint duplex in the heart of Wilton Manors.
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
717 NW 23rd St
717 Northwest 23rd Street, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1670 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH POOL HOME IN SPECTACULAR WILTON MANORS NEIGHBORHOOD. POSSIBLE SHORTER TERM OPTION....NICE OPEN LAYOUT, SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN. PRIVATE POOL AREA IN TROPICAL SETTING.
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
3012 NE 5th Ter
3012 Northeast 5th Terrace, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1758 sqft
Little know area of 12 townhouses know as Villa Escondida just west of NE 6 Ave walk-able to Wilton Drive. Private fenced in back yard has a small private pool-Spa. All Bedrooms are upstairs with a powder room down.
Results within 1 mile of Wilton Manors
Poinsettia Heights
25 Units Available
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,308
1288 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Right Outside Your Door, Opportunities for anything await.
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1213 NW 16th Court
1213 Northwest 16th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1056 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Oakland Park Central Business District
1 Unit Available
4224 N Dixie Hwy 86
4224 Dixie Highway, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Unit 86 Available 07/01/20 2017 town-home in new community Eastside Village - Property Id: 288925 2017 town-home in new community Eastside Village. 3 bed - 2 1/2 bath / attached 1 car garage / UV privacy screened in lanai.
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
1424 NW 8 AVE
1424 NW 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1252 sqft
Large 3-2 duplex with central air and hookups for washer and dryer - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT FOR
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1445 LAUDERDALE VILLA DR
1445 Lauderdale Villa Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Nice 5-2 house - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT FOR SECTION 8 TO MOVE IN AS A REGULAR TENANT YOU MUST
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
1337 NW 8 AVE
1337 NW 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1252 sqft
Large 3-2 - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT FOR SECTION 8 TO MOVE IN AS A REGULAR TENANT YOU MUST HAVE
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1018 NW 14CT
1018 NW 14th Ct, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Ready to move in! - Beautiful fully remodeled 5/2 (RLNE5745913)
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
1535 NW 8 AVE
1535 Northwest 8th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1252 sqft
Large 3-2 duplex with central air - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT FOR SECTION 8 TO MOVE IN AS A
Middle River Terrace
1 Unit Available
1143 NE 5 AVE
1143 NE 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Nice 4-2 in Wilton Manor - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT FOR SECTION 8 TO MOVE IN AS A REGULAR TENANT
Poinsettia Heights
1 Unit Available
1524 NE 18th Ave
1524 Northeast 18th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Beautiful home on the only fresh water lake in East Fort Lauderdale where you can paddle board, kayak, and swim! Can be delivered fully furnished and equipped, or empty to design your own way. There are 2 stories including 4 bedrooms and 3.
Coral Ridge
1 Unit Available
2719 NE 19th St
2719 Northeast 19th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Coral Ridge Estate is Perfect for Entertaining Family and Friends, 5 Bed and 5 Baths, Pool and Media Room Huge Gourmet Kitchen, Master Bedroom with Vaulted tongue and groove ceiling and two Giant Closets.
South Corals
1 Unit Available
3432 NE 15th Ave
3432 Northeast 15th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1732 sqft
Spacious 3/2.5 townhome in "Hot" Oakland Park. Walking distance to the Arts & Entertainment District. Freshly painted and move-in ready. Tall ceilings, modern kitchen, and baths. Large 2 car garage.
Coral Ridge
1 Unit Available
2813 NE 29th St
2813 Northeast 29th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2152 sqft
Stunning Coral Ridge home for rent short term or long term. Three bedroom, two bath waterfront pool home. Includes boat lift with brand new 100 foot dock. Wide open floor plan giving you great views of the pool and water from all rooms in the home.
Central Corals
1 Unit Available
3801 NE 16TH TE
3801 Northeast 16th Terrace, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1542 sqft
This Coral Heights single family, corner home sits on a canal; split bedroom plan with three bedrooms, 2 bath and a large open living area. The master bedroom and a 2nd bedroom have views to the pool area.
Royal Palm Isles
1 Unit Available
3672 NW 18th Ave
3672 Northwest 18th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1349 sqft
This Spacious WATERFRONT 3 bedroom 2 bath POOL HOME in Royal Palm Acres checks-off so many boxes on the list.
Poinsettia Heights
1 Unit Available
1737 NE 16th St
1737 NE 16th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1610 sqft
This remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath Poinsettia Heights home offers space and functionality. It features a renovated kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances, tile floors, remodeled bathrooms & plush landscaping.
Royal Palm Acres
1 Unit Available
1871 NW 36th St
1871 Northwest 36th Street, Oakland Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1667 sqft
This is the ticket. Fully furninshed private home with heated pool. Ocean access from the wide canal. Some Bridges. Deeded dock. Wonderful place to hang your hat. Master bath off pool area. Out door shower and hot tub.
