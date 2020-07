Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car charging car wash area clubhouse internet cafe gym parking bbq/grill garage hot tub yoga cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pool pet friendly bike storage community garden conference room dog park internet access package receiving smoke-free community

Situated just south of Five Points and two blocks from Wilton Drive, Metropolitan puts you a short walk away from the vibrant dining and entertainment that the legendary Drive is famous for. Live the sophistication of Wilton Manors, with intimate cafe, chic boutiques, and art galleries around every corner. Then, take to the streets on the weekends, with a weekly outdoor green market, monthly art walk, and annual street festival. Spend your days on the pristine beaches or at the scenic parks of Greater Fort Lauderdale, or the adjacent rivers and waterways throughout Broward County. Beyond the countless things to do near Metropolitan, Wilton Manors is a welcoming community, filled with friendly neighbors and eclectic cultures. Whether work, play, or something in between; everything you will ever need is a short walk away.