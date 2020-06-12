315 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wilton Manors, FL

/
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Wilton Manors
18 Units Available
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Wilton Manors
28 Units Available
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1149 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free community, just a short walk away from shopping and dining on Wilton Drive. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, extra storage, and patio/balconies. Lots of amenities.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Wilton Manors
5 Units Available
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
860 sqft
A beautiful community offering updated townhomes and apartments. Interiors feature granite countertops, new appliances and new carpeting. Stunning, resort-style layout with a pool and lots of green space.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
3000 NE 5th Ter
3000 Northeast 5th Terrace, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1000 sqft
Nicely updated 2/2 corner unit with river views,open kitchen with stainless appliances including dishwasher (BRAND NEW refrigerator), pantry, spacious living room with balcony looking out to water, master suite has great views of river, large
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
57 NE 24th St
57 Northeast 24th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2 bed, 2 bath in a Key West resort style property. Just 4 blocks to the center of Wilton Drive and just a 10 minute drive to Ft Lauderdale beach, downtown and Las Olas. Fully furnished and includes water, sewer, trash, electric, WiFi & streaming TV.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
910 NE 23rd Dr
910 Northeast 23rd Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1836 sqft
Cute and well maintained updated 2 bed/2 bath plus a Florida room located in Wilton Manors 1 block off Wilton Drive. Back unit of a 2 unit duplex.
1 of 13
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
611 NE 27th St 1
611 Northeast 27th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Tranquil 2/2 Walking Distance to Wilton Drive - Property Id: 268850 Location, location, location! This property is 2 blocks from the famous Wilton drive and less than 3 miles from Las Olas.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
651 Kensington Place
651 Kensington Place, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Launch your Kayaks in your backyard from this clean and quiet 2 bedroom 1.5 bath waterfront townhouse in the heart of Wilton Manors.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2025 NE 24TH ST
2025 Northeast 24th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
MUST SEE this REMODELED 2/2 Ocean access WATERFRONT GEM quiet low traffic dead end St. offers the best of E.side living.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2741 NE 16th Ave
2741 Northeast 16th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Minutes to Beach! Gorgeous, Remodeled, Furnished Mid-Century Modern home, 2/2, w/ Den, dripping in charm and ambiance.
Results within 1 mile of Wilton Manors
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Poinsettia Heights
25 Units Available
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,021
1107 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Right Outside Your Door, Opportunities for anything await.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
609 Ne 28th St.
609 Northeast 28th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1940 sqft
Beautiful new townhomes in Wilton Walk. Features include 2 bedrooms with a den and 3.5 bathrooms. Master bath with giant double shower. Plenty of light. Kitchen boasts modern designs with ample counter space.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
1329 NE 1st Ave
1329 Northeast 1st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
825 sqft
This is Florida living at it's best! Enjoy this fully updated 2/2 with amazing outdoor living. An outside bar, tiki hut, large sitting area with your very own dipping pool.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
South Corals
1 Unit Available
1550 NE 34TH CT
1550 NE 34th Ct, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1015 sqft
The Grandeur of Oakland Park newly built in 2018! Now available large open floor plan two-bedroom split, two bath appointed with modern luxury features in a boutique style building of just 18 units.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Central Corals
1 Unit Available
3900 NE 18th Ave
3900 Northeast 18th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1228 sqft
Impeccable unit with many upgrades. Crown molding throughout, upgraded baseboards, custom closets and mirrors. Beautiful commercial grade laminate flooring upstairs and downstairs. Stainless appliances in kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Lloyd Estates
1 Unit Available
669 W Oakland Park Blvd
669 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1130 sqft
Wonderful huge 1st floor 2/2. 1156 sq. ft. It's like having a whole house. 55 and older community. Pet friendly up to 20 lbs. 1 pet only. Non smoking. Great location. close to I-95. 4 miles to the ocean. 1 mile to Wilton Manors.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Middle River Terrace
1 Unit Available
524 NE 16th Ct
524 NE 16th Ct, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
744 sqft
Welcome to this slice of paradise.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Coral Brook
1 Unit Available
3020 NE 16th Ave
3020 Northeast 16th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
2/2 at a great value in River Shores, a gated community featuring dockage for small boats and kayaks, beautiful pool area on the Middle River and a gym close to Wilton Manors, 1-95, and the beach.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
8 NE 16th Pl
8 Northeast 16th Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1904 sqft
STEPS FROM WILTON MANORS NIGHT LIFE, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS! * 2 BEDROOMS/ 2 BATHS* MASTER BEDROOM WITH EN-SUITE BATHROOM * EXTRA LARGE LIVING ROOM AREA * LARGE KITCHEN WITH DINING ROOM AREA * WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE UNIT * PRIVATE FENCED-IN BACKYARD
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Coral Ridge
1 Unit Available
1820 NE 26th Ave
1820 Northeast 26th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
AVALIBLE AUGUST 1 ,2020 .Beautiful FURNISHED 2 bed 2 bath (1 shower and 1 Bathtub/shower) apartment located in the heart of CORAL RIDGE. For an additional $200 landlord will pay Electric , Cable , WiFi , Water, and Garbage.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Coral Ridge
1 Unit Available
1813 Middle River Dr.
1813 Middle River Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1150 sqft
Tropical paradise, tranquil, quiet and conveniently located. Renovated with hardwood floors, cove molding, granite counter tops & new cabinets. Impact windows and doors.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
1131 N Andrews Ave
1131 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2409 sqft
Very Nice 2/1.1 with 1 car garage townhouse, indoor laundry room, newer kitchen, and bathroom. Large concrete and paver patio area in the private fenced backyard area. No HOA approval needed.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Central Oakland Park
1 Unit Available
4061 N Dixie Hwy
4061 Dixie Highway, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
650 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom.Centrally Located, Minutes to Beach, Nightlife, Restaurants, Downtown Wilton Manors and Greater Ft Lauderdale. Easy access to major Highways. Renovated 2020. NO CARPET! All Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Coral Brook
1 Unit Available
3050 NE 16th Ave
3050 Northeast 16th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1133 sqft
Spacious and comfortable condo with relaxing screened in balcony, in a gated community. Situated on the NE side of town within minutes to bustling downtown Wilton Manors and the beautiful beaches.
