Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated carpet ceiling fan microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access lobby package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly hot tub

From the moment you walk through the Wilton Tower lobby doors, you’ll feel the energy of the city. Nestled next to Fort Lauderdale, and a quick car ride away from the beach, downtown, and all the shopping one could only dream of, this 10-story, luxury apartment building is beaming with all the excitement Wilton Manors has to offer. Just steps from the many area restaurants, boutiques, and parks, Wilton Tower presents style and convenience, with panoramic views of the downtown Fort Lauderdale skyline.