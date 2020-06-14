Apartment List
/
FL
/
wilton manors
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:28 AM

264 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wilton Manors, FL

Finding an apartment in Wilton Manors that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Wilton Manors
8 Units Available
Wilton Tower
520 NE 20th St, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community offering updated townhomes and apartments. Interiors feature granite countertops, new appliances and new carpeting. Stunning, resort-style layout with a pool and lots of green space.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Wilton Manors
18 Units Available
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,595
810 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Wilton Manors
28 Units Available
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,695
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1149 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free community, just a short walk away from shopping and dining on Wilton Drive. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, extra storage, and patio/balconies. Lots of amenities.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
611 NE 28th Street 4
611 NE 28th St, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2400 sqft
Wilton Walk Townhomes - Property Id: 150428 Beautiful new townhomes in Wilton Manors. Features include 3 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms. Master bathroom with giant double shower. Plenty of light. Kitchen boasts modern designs with ample counter space.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
1225 NE 24th St
1225 Northeast 24th Street, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,655
Studio - Live Legendary Wilton Drive! - Property Id: 294562 Studio - Live Legendary Wilton Drive! Intimate cafes, chic boutiques, art galleries around every corner, a weekly outdoor green market, a monthly art walk, and an annual street festival

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
1549 NE 26th Dr
1549 Northeast 26th Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
650 sqft
a large 1/1 650 sf fully upgraded , stainless steel appliances , minutes away from markets and night life of Wilton manors, bike ride to the beach, pets welcome.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
222 NE 21st St
222 Northeast 21st Street, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1574 sqft
Palm Island House offers it's clients a beautifully appointed 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom turnkey rental home surrounded by lavish privacy.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
611 NE 29th Drive
611 Northeast 29th Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Del Mare Estates. 15 BRAND NEW WATERFRONT LUXURY APARTMENTS featuring innovative and contemporary floor plans.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
910 NE 23rd Dr
910 Northeast 23rd Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1836 sqft
Cute and well maintained updated 2 bed/2 bath plus a Florida room located in Wilton Manors 1 block off Wilton Drive. Back unit of a 2 unit duplex.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
1309 NE 23rd Street
1309 Northeast 23rd Street, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit in quaint duplex in the heart of Wilton Manors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2633 NE 6th Ave
2633 Northeast 6th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2/1 available immediately. $1550/mo for 6 month lease, or $2000/mo for 12 month lease. Unit comes fully furnished and all utilities included. Washer/dryer hook-up in the unit and private yard.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
3012 NE 5th Ter
3012 Northeast 5th Terrace, Wilton Manors, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1758 sqft
Little know area of 12 townhouses know as Villa Escondida just west of NE 6 Ave walk-able to Wilton Drive. Private fenced in back yard has a small private pool-Spa. All Bedrooms are upstairs with a powder room down.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
136 NE 19th Ct
136 Northeast 19th Court, Wilton Manors, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENOVATED 1/1 WITH SCREENED PATIO AND COURT YARD VIEW AT MANOR GROVE VILLAGE 2. SUNNY SCREENED PATIO. NEW CONTEMPORARY WITH QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW BATH WITH LARGE VANITY THAT HAS TONS OF STORAGE.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2607 NE 8th Ave
2607 Northeast 8th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
844 sqft
VACANT!!~WILTON MANORS**CHARMING~BRAND NEW ULTRA MODERN~2BED/1BA~1ST FLOOR~ WELCOME HOME TO THIS "MELROSE PLACE STYLE" GEM!~MOVE RIGHT IN TO THIS IMMACULATE RESIDENCE~WASHER & DRYER CONVENIENTLY LOCATE SECONDS FROM FRONT DOOR~MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
651 Kensington Place
651 Kensington Place, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Launch your Kayaks in your backyard from this clean and quiet 2 bedroom 1.5 bath waterfront townhouse in the heart of Wilton Manors.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
2741 NE 16th Ave
2741 Northeast 16th Avenue, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Minutes to Beach! Gorgeous, Remodeled, Furnished Mid-Century Modern home, 2/2, w/ Den, dripping in charm and ambiance.
Results within 1 mile of Wilton Manors
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Poinsettia Heights
24 Units Available
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,657
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,924
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,021
1107 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Right Outside Your Door, Opportunities for anything await.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1523 Northwest 10th Avenue
1523 Northwest 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1206 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Middle River Terrace
1 Unit Available
1143 NE 5 AVE
1143 NE 5th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1422 sqft
Nice 4-2 in Wilton Manor - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT FOR SECTION 8 TO MOVE IN AS A REGULAR TENANT

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
1535 NW 8 AVE
1535 Northwest 8th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1252 sqft
Large 3-2 duplex with central air - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT FOR SECTION 8 TO MOVE IN AS A

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lauderdale Manors
1 Unit Available
1445 LAUDERDALE VILLA DR
1445 Lauderdale Villa Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
1502 sqft
Nice 5-2 house - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT FOR SECTION 8 TO MOVE IN AS A REGULAR TENANT YOU MUST

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
1337 NW 8 AVE
1337 NW 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1252 sqft
Large 3-2 - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT FOR SECTION 8 TO MOVE IN AS A REGULAR TENANT YOU MUST HAVE

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Middle River
1 Unit Available
1424 NW 8 AVE
1424 NW 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1252 sqft
Large 3-2 duplex with central air and hookups for washer and dryer - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET - NO DEPOSIT FOR

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Royal Palm Acres
1 Unit Available
3310 NW 21st Ave
3310 Northwest 21st Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1233 sqft
Remodeled modern waterfront 2/1 home with 1 car garage in convenient Oakland Park neighborhood. Beautiful view down ocean access canal. Brand new light and bright kitchen cabinets/countertops. Stainless steel appliances .
City Guide for Wilton Manors, FL

Wilton Manors, Florida, is nicknamed the "Island City" for a reason. The city offers spectacular outdoor recreational activities with easy access. From kayaking and fishing to sailing and hiking, Island City has something for every resident.

Wilton Manors is a small city in Broward County, Florida, with a 2010 population of 11,632. Not incorporated until 1947, Wilton Manors is notable for its numerous waterways that appear to divide the city into two. In recent years, the city has gone through a major revitalization project that has led to the creation of many new homes and the construction of several shopping centers designed to grow the economy. Known for its easy access to outdoor recreation, Wilton Manors offers residents the use of a town boat ramp and a boardwalk for observing nature and much more. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wilton Manors, FL

Finding an apartment in Wilton Manors that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Wilton Manors 1 BedroomsWilton Manors 2 BedroomsWilton Manors 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWilton Manors 3 BedroomsWilton Manors Accessible ApartmentsWilton Manors Apartments with Balcony
Wilton Manors Apartments with GarageWilton Manors Apartments with GymWilton Manors Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWilton Manors Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWilton Manors Apartments with ParkingWilton Manors Apartments with Pool
Wilton Manors Apartments with Washer-DryerWilton Manors Dog Friendly ApartmentsWilton Manors Furnished ApartmentsWilton Manors Pet Friendly PlacesWilton Manors Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FL
Palm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLSouth Miami, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College